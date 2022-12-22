FIFA vow to take action after Salt Bae gatecrashes World Cup

FIFA will reportedly take action against World Cup staff after opening an investigation into how a chef who calls himself ‘Salt Bae’ joined in with Argentina’s celebrations after Sunday’s final. Nusret Gokce broke FIFA rules by holding the trophy and also bit into a player’s winner’s medal after gatecrashing the Lusail Stadium pitch.
Fans fumed as videos surfaced on social media of Salt Bae roaming amongst the jubilant Argentina players after their penalty shoot-out triumph against France. He was spotted getting pictures with Lionel Scaloni’s stars, including Lionel Messi, and looked to be visibly irritating others by grasping the World Cup trophy for more photo opportunities.
According to Sky Sports, the famous steak chef shouldn’t have been on the pitch at all. The report states that FIFA are conducting an internal investigation into how he gatecrashed the tournament’s closing ceremony, and action will be taken against staff who allowed him access into the heart of the celebrations.
He is said to have no commercial relationship with FIFA and, despite several images of the pair embracing each other online, wasn’t invited onto the pitch by the governing body’s president, Gianni Infantino.
One clip showed Salt Bae next to Manchester United’s Lisandro Martinez, pulling the World Cup trophy toward him as the defender wore an uncomfortable expression. FIFA rules state: “The original FIFA World Cup Trophy can only be touched and held by a very select group of people, which includes former winners of the FIFA World Cup and heads of state.”
However, while there are issues regarding the Turk handling the gold, Sky Sports’ report has come under question. An image close-up showed him wearing a VVIP access all areas wristband and an official accreditation around his neck while posing with the trophy.
A FIFA spokesperson said: “Following a review, FIFA has been establishing how individuals gained undue access to the pitch after the closing ceremony at Lusail stadium on 18 December. The appropriate internal action will be taken.”
Judging by the statement, the famous restaurant wasn’t the only individual under scrutiny for their presence on the pitch. But even if the FIFA chief didn’t welcome Gokce onto the turf, his prestigious wristband and accreditation seemingly confirm he was allowed to step onto the hallowed turf after one of the greatest World Cup finals in history.
