Final Fantasy 16: Release Date, Story, And Everything We Know

<\/iframe>“,”480”:”



















<\/iframe>“}},”siteType”:”responsive web”,”startMuted”:false,”startTime”:0,”title”:”Final%20Fantasy%20XVI%20-%20%22Awakening%22%20Reveal%20Trailer%20%7C%20PS5%20Showcase”,”tracking”:[{“name”:”SiteCatalyst”,”category”:”qos”,”enabled”:true,”params”:[{“name”:”charSet”,”value”:”UTF-8″},{“name”:”currencyCode”,”value”:”USD”},{“name”:”siteType”,”value”:”responsive web”},{“name”:”trackingServer”,”value”:”saa.gamespot.com”},{“name”:”visitorNamespace”,”value”:”cbsinteractive”},{“name”:”heartbeatTrackingServer”,”value”:”newimagitasinc.hb.omtrdc.net”},{“name”:”heartbeatVisitorMarketingCloudOrgId”,”value”:”3C66570E5FE1A4AB0A495FFC@AdobeOrg”},{“name”:”partnerID”,”value”:”gamespot”},{“name”:”siteCode”,”value”:”gamespot”},{“name”:”brand”,”value”:”gamespot”},{“name”:”account”,”value”:”cbsigamespotsite”},{“name”:”edition”,”value”:”us”}]},{“name”:”ComScore_ss”,”category”:”qos”,”enabled”:true,”params”:[{“name”:”c2″,”value”:”31824268″},{“name”:”publishersSecret”,”value”:”2cb08ca4d095dd734a374dff8422c2e5″},{“name”:”c3″,”value”:””},{“name”:”partnerID”,”value”:”gamespot”},{“name”:”c4″,”value”:”gamespot”}]},{“name”:”NielsenTracking”,”category”:”tracking”,”enabled”:true,”params”:[{“name”:”host”,”value”:”https:\/\/secure-us.imrworldwide.com\/cgi-bin\/m?”},{“name”:”scCI”,”value”:”us-200330″},{“name”:”scC6″,”value”:”vc,c01″}]},{“name”:”MuxQOSPluginJS”,”category”:”qos”,”enabled”:true,”params”:[{“name”:”propertyKey”,”value”:”b7d6e48b7461a61cb6e863a62″}]}],”trackingAccount”:”cbsigamespotsite”,”trackingPrimaryId”:”cbsigamespotsite”,”trackingSiteCode”:”gs”,”userId”:0,”uvpHi5Ima”:”https:\/\/s0.2mdn.net\/instream\/html5\/ima3.js”,”uvpc”:””,”uvpjsHostname”:”\/\/www.gamespot.com”,”videoAdMobilePartner”:”mobile_web%2Fgamespot.com_mobile”,”videoAdPartner”:”desktop%2Fgamespot.com”,”videoAssetSource”:”Publisher Asset”,”videoStreams”:{“adaptive_stream”:”https:\/\/mt-rv-v1.gamespot.com\/vr\/2020\/09\/16\/520276\/Trailer_ff16_2020915_700,1000,1800,2500,3200,4000,master.m3u8″,”adaptive_dash”:”https:\/\/mt-rv-v1.gamespot.com\/vr\/2020\/09\/16\/520276\/Trailer_ff16_2020915_700,1000,1800,2500,3200,4000,master.mpd”,”adaptive_hd”:”https:\/\/mt-rv-v1.gamespot.com\/vr\/2020\/09\/16\/520276\/Trailer_ff16_2020915_4000,master.m3u8″,”adaptive_high”:”https:\/\/mt-rv-v1.gamespot.com\/vr\/2020\/09\/16\/520276\/Trailer_ff16_2020915_2500,master.m3u8″,”adaptive_low”:”https:\/\/mt-rv-v1.gamespot.com\/vr\/2020\/09\/16\/520276\/Trailer_ff16_2020915_700,master.m3u8″,”adaptive_restricted”:”https:\/\/mt-rv-v1.gamespot.com\/vr\/2020\/09\/16\/520276\/Trailer_ff16_2020915_700,1000,1800,2500,master.m3u8″},”videoType”:”video-on-demand”,”watchedCookieDays”:1,”watchedCookieName”:”watchedVideoIds”}” data-non-iframe-embed=”1″><noscript></p> <p class="av-video-player-no-js">You need a javascript enabled browser to watch videos.</p> <p></noscript></p> <div class="av-wrapper-max av-video-player-bg" style="background-image:url(https://www.gamespot.com/a/uploads/screen_super/1574/15746725/3735281-gsgames_ps5showcase_09162020_ff16_site.jpg)"> <p>Final Fantasy XVI – “Awakening” Reveal Trailer | PS5 Showcase</p> <div class="js-vid-modal-share av-modal av-modal-share"> <div class="av-modal-content"> <div class="av-modal-body av-share-body"> <div class="av-share-section av-share-types"> <div class="js-vid-share-types-body av-share-types-body"> <p><span class="av-share-size-label">Size:</span><span class="av-share-sizes"><select class="js-vid-share-sizes js-refresh-share-code av-share-field"><option value="640">640 × 360</option><option value="480">480 × 270</option></select></span></p> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="av-modal av-modal-autoplay"> <div class="av-modal-content"> <div class="av-modal-head"> <p> Want us to remember this setting for all your devices? </p> <p>Sign up or Sign in now! </p> </div> </div> </div> </div> <p> Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos. </p> <p> This video has an invalid file format. </p> <p>Sorry, but you can’t access this content!</p> <div class="js-vid-player-chrome js-vid-age-gate av-age-gate"> <div class="av-msg-wrapper"> <div class="av-msg-valign"> <h5 class="av-age-gate-title">Please enter your date of birth to view this video</h5> <p><select class="js-vid-age-gate-month" name="month"><option value="1">January</option><option value="2">February</option><option value="3">March</option><option value="4">April</option><option value="5">May</option><option value="6">June</option><option value="7">July</option><option value="8">August</option><option value="9">September</option><option value="10">October</option><option value="11">November</option><option value="12">December</option></select><select class="js-vid-age-gate-day" name="day"><option value="1">1</option><option value="2">2</option><option value="3">3</option><option value="4">4</option><option value="5">5</option><option value="6">6</option><option value="7">7</option><option value="8">8</option><option value="9">9</option><option value="10">10</option><option value="11">11</option><option value="12">12</option><option value="13">13</option><option value="14">14</option><option value="15">15</option><option value="16">16</option><option value="17">17</option><option value="18">18</option><option value="19">19</option><option value="20">20</option><option value="21">21</option><option value="22">22</option><option value="23">23</option><option value="24">24</option><option value="25">25</option><option value="26">26</option><option value="27">27</option><option value="28">28</option><option value="29">29</option><option value="30">30</option><option value="31">31</option></select><select class="js-vid-age-gate-year" name="year"><option value="year" selected="selected">Year</option><option value="2022">2022</option><option value="2021">2021</option><option value="2020">2020</option><option value="2019">2019</option><option value="2018">2018</option><option value="2017">2017</option><option value="2016">2016</option><option value="2015">2015</option><option value="2014">2014</option><option value="2013">2013</option><option value="2012">2012</option><option value="2011">2011</option><option value="2010">2010</option><option value="2009">2009</option><option value="2008">2008</option><option value="2007">2007</option><option value="2006">2006</option><option value="2005">2005</option><option value="2004">2004</option><option value="2003">2003</option><option value="2002">2002</option><option value="2001">2001</option><option value="2000">2000</option><option value="1999">1999</option><option value="1998">1998</option><option value="1997">1997</option><option value="1996">1996</option><option value="1995">1995</option><option value="1994">1994</option><option value="1993">1993</option><option value="1992">1992</option><option value="1991">1991</option><option value="1990">1990</option><option value="1989">1989</option><option value="1988">1988</option><option value="1987">1987</option><option value="1986">1986</option><option value="1985">1985</option><option value="1984">1984</option><option value="1983">1983</option><option value="1982">1982</option><option value="1981">1981</option><option value="1980">1980</option><option value="1979">1979</option><option value="1978">1978</option><option value="1977">1977</option><option value="1976">1976</option><option value="1975">1975</option><option value="1974">1974</option><option value="1973">1973</option><option value="1972">1972</option><option value="1971">1971</option><option value="1970">1970</option><option value="1969">1969</option><option value="1968">1968</option><option value="1967">1967</option><option value="1966">1966</option><option value="1965">1965</option><option value="1964">1964</option><option value="1963">1963</option><option value="1962">1962</option><option value="1961">1961</option><option value="1960">1960</option><option value="1959">1959</option><option value="1958">1958</option><option value="1957">1957</option><option value="1956">1956</option><option value="1955">1955</option><option value="1954">1954</option><option value="1953">1953</option><option value="1952">1952</option><option value="1951">1951</option><option value="1950">1950</option><option value="1949">1949</option><option value="1948">1948</option><option value="1947">1947</option><option value="1946">1946</option><option value="1945">1945</option><option value="1944">1944</option><option value="1943">1943</option><option value="1942">1942</option><option value="1941">1941</option><option value="1940">1940</option><option value="1939">1939</option><option value="1938">1938</option><option value="1937">1937</option><option value="1936">1936</option><option value="1935">1935</option><option value="1934">1934</option><option value="1933">1933</option><option value="1932">1932</option><option value="1931">1931</option><option value="1930">1930</option><option value="1929">1929</option><option value="1928">1928</option><option value="1927">1927</option><option value="1926">1926</option><option value="1925">1925</option><option value="1924">1924</option><option value="1923">1923</option><option value="1922">1922</option><option value="1921">1921</option><option value="1920">1920</option><option value="1919">1919</option><option value="1918">1918</option><option value="1917">1917</option><option value="1916">1916</option><option value="1915">1915</option><option value="1914">1914</option><option value="1913">1913</option><option value="1912">1912</option><option value="1911">1911</option><option value="1910">1910</option><option value="1909">1909</option><option value="1908">1908</option><option value="1907">1907</option><option value="1906">1906</option><option value="1905">1905</option><option value="1904">1904</option><option value="1903">1903</option><option value="1902">1902</option><option value="1901">1901</option><option value="1900">1900</option></select></p> <p> By clicking ‘enter’, you agree to GameSpot’s <br />Terms of Use and Privacy Policy</p> <p><button class="js-vid-play av-age-gate-submit btn">enter</button></p> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <p dir="ltr">The first trailer for FFXVI was titled “Awakening,” and offers four minutes of story, cutscenes, and gameplay. It also features a powerful orchestrated theme with a few Final Fantasy touches, like the iconic Crystal Prelude. If we had to take a wild guess, it sounds a bit like composer Masayoshi Soken’s work on FFXIV: Heavensward, suggesting a similar tone.</p> <div data-embed-type="video" data-ref-id="2300-6460216" data-src="https://www.gamespot.com/videos/final-fantasy-xvi-revenge/2300-6460216/" data-width="854" data-height="480" data-video-start="0"> <div id="video-rectangle"> <div class="js-av-player-container av-player-container av-player-athena"> <div class="js-video-player-new av-video-player av-desktop-player av-video-on-demand is-vid-loading is-vid-noseek is-vid-show-controls" tabindex="0" data-id="2063516901" data-promo-id="0" data-video="{"adCall":{"host":"http:\/\/pubads.g.doubleclick.net\/gampad\/ads?","params":{"iu":"\/22309610186\/vaw-gamespot\/desktop\/gamespot.com","impl":"s","gdfp_req":1,"env":"vp","output":"xml_vmap1","unviewed_position_start":1,"url":"[referrer_url]","correlator":"[timestamp]","description_url":"[description_url]","cmsid":2566084,"vid":6460216,"pp":"vpaid_js"},"custParams":{"ptype":"feature_article","cid":"gs-1100-6485789","game":"final-fantasy-xvi","genre":"role-playing","collection":"most-anticipated-2023","subcollection":"most-anticipated-games-of-2023","con":"playstation-5,pc","publisher":"square-enix","franchise":"final-fantasy","category":"games","partner":"desktop\/gamespot.com","vid":6460216},"soundBasedSize":{"normal":"640x480","muted":"640x483","none":"640x480"},"daiSsbUrl":"https:\/\/dai.google.com\/ondemand\/hls\/content\/2572465\/vid\/6460216\/master.m3u8","daiMidRollHost":2500176},"adPartner":"desktop\/gamespot.com","ageGateCookieName":"videoAgeGateBirthday","autoplay":false,"cms":"pi","countdownTime":0,"cuePoints":null,"datePublished":1670559300,"desktopAdPartner":"desktop%2Fgamespot.com","device":"other","guid":"gs-2300-6460216","id":6460216,"isDevice":false,"isLiveStream":false,"lengthSeconds":162,"mapp":"gamespot","mobileAdPartner":"mobile_web%2Fgamespot.com_mobile","partner":"gamespot","postPlayMax":100,"premium":false,"screenMediumThumb":"https:\/\/www.gamespot.com\/a\/uploads\/screen_medium\/1574\/15746725\/4074283-trailer_ffxvi_site.jpg","seekablePlaybacks":["html5","uvpjs"],"share":{"linkUrl":"https:\/\/www.gamespot.com\/videos\/final-fantasy-xvi-revenge\/2300-6460216\/","embedUrl":"https:\/\/www.gamespot.com\/videos\/embed\/6460216\/","embedHtml":{"640":"



















<iframe src=\"https:\/\/www.gamespot.com\/videos\/embed\/6460216\/\" height=\"360\" width=\"640\" scrolling=\"no\" frameborder=\"\" webkitAllowFullScreen mozallowfullscreen allowFullScreen><\/iframe>“,”480”:”



















<iframe src=\"https:\/\/www.gamespot.com\/videos\/embed\/6460216\/\" height=\"270\" width=\"480\" scrolling=\"no\" frameborder=\"\" webkitAllowFullScreen mozallowfullscreen allowFullScreen><\/iframe>“}},”siteType”:”responsive web”,”startMuted”:false,”startTime”:0,”title”:”FINAL%20FANTASY%20XVI%20-%20REVENGE”,”tracking”:[{“name”:”SiteCatalyst”,”category”:”qos”,”enabled”:true,”params”:[{“name”:”charSet”,”value”:”UTF-8″},{“name”:”currencyCode”,”value”:”USD”},{“name”:”siteType”,”value”:”responsive web”},{“name”:”trackingServer”,”value”:”saa.gamespot.com”},{“name”:”visitorNamespace”,”value”:”cbsinteractive”},{“name”:”heartbeatTrackingServer”,”value”:”newimagitasinc.hb.omtrdc.net”},{“name”:”heartbeatVisitorMarketingCloudOrgId”,”value”:”3C66570E5FE1A4AB0A495FFC@AdobeOrg”},{“name”:”partnerID”,”value”:”gamespot”},{“name”:”siteCode”,”value”:”gamespot”},{“name”:”brand”,”value”:”gamespot”},{“name”:”account”,”value”:”cbsigamespotsite”},{“name”:”edition”,”value”:”us”}]},{“name”:”ComScore_ss”,”category”:”qos”,”enabled”:true,”params”:[{“name”:”c2″,”value”:”31824268″},{“name”:”publishersSecret”,”value”:”2cb08ca4d095dd734a374dff8422c2e5″},{“name”:”c3″,”value”:””},{“name”:”partnerID”,”value”:”gamespot”},{“name”:”c4″,”value”:”gamespot”}]},{“name”:”NielsenTracking”,”category”:”tracking”,”enabled”:true,”params”:[{“name”:”host”,”value”:”https:\/\/secure-us.imrworldwide.com\/cgi-bin\/m?”},{“name”:”scCI”,”value”:”us-200330″},{“name”:”scC6″,”value”:”vc,c01″}]},{“name”:”MuxQOSPluginJS”,”category”:”qos”,”enabled”:true,”params”:[{“name”:”propertyKey”,”value”:”b7d6e48b7461a61cb6e863a62″}]}],”trackingAccount”:”cbsigamespotsite”,”trackingPrimaryId”:”cbsigamespotsite”,”trackingSiteCode”:”gs”,”userId”:0,”uvpHi5Ima”:”https:\/\/s0.2mdn.net\/instream\/html5\/ima3.js”,”uvpc”:””,”uvpjsHostname”:”\/\/www.gamespot.com”,”videoAdMobilePartner”:”mobile_web%2Fgamespot.com_mobile”,”videoAdPartner”:”desktop%2Fgamespot.com”,”videoAssetSource”:”Publisher Asset”,”videoStreams”:{“adaptive_stream”:”https:\/\/gamespot.redvideo.io\/2022\/12\/09\/09408e76-3df2-48be-b98c-a91f9a997535\/trailer_FF16_revenge_TGA2022_360h700k,360h1000k,540h1800k,720h2500k,720h3200k,1080h5000k,1080h8000k,master.m3u8″,”adaptive_dash”:”https:\/\/gamespot.redvideo.io\/2022\/12\/09\/09408e76-3df2-48be-b98c-a91f9a997535\/trailer_FF16_revenge_TGA2022_360h700k,360h1000k,540h1800k,720h2500k,720h3200k,1080h5000k,1080h8000k,master.mpd”,”adaptive_hd”:”https:\/\/gamespot.redvideo.io\/2022\/12\/09\/09408e76-3df2-48be-b98c-a91f9a997535\/trailer_FF16_revenge_TGA2022_720h3200k,master.m3u8″,”adaptive_high”:”https:\/\/gamespot.redvideo.io\/2022\/12\/09\/09408e76-3df2-48be-b98c-a91f9a997535\/trailer_FF16_revenge_TGA2022_720h3200k,master.m3u8″,”adaptive_low”:”https:\/\/gamespot.redvideo.io\/2022\/12\/09\/09408e76-3df2-48be-b98c-a91f9a997535\/trailer_FF16_revenge_TGA2022_720h3200k,master.m3u8″,”adaptive_restricted”:”https:\/\/gamespot.redvideo.io\/2022\/12\/09\/09408e76-3df2-48be-b98c-a91f9a997535\/trailer_FF16_revenge_TGA2022_360h700k,360h1000k,540h1800k,720h2500k,720h3200k,1080h5000k,1080h8000k,master.m3u8″},”videoType”:”video-on-demand”,”watchedCookieDays”:1,”watchedCookieName”:”watchedVideoIds”}” data-non-iframe-embed=”1″><noscript></p> <p class="av-video-player-no-js">You need a javascript enabled browser to watch videos.</p> <p></noscript></p> <div class="av-wrapper-max av-video-player-bg" style="background-image:url(https://www.gamespot.com/a/uploads/screen_super/1574/15746725/4074283-trailer_ffxvi_site.jpg)"> <p>FINAL FANTASY XVI – REVENGE</p> <div class="js-vid-modal-share av-modal av-modal-share"> <div class="av-modal-content"> <div class="av-modal-body av-share-body"> <div class="av-share-section av-share-types"> <div class="js-vid-share-types-body av-share-types-body"> <p><span class="av-share-size-label">Size:</span><span class="av-share-sizes"><select class="js-vid-share-sizes js-refresh-share-code av-share-field"><option value="640">640 × 360</option><option value="480">480 × 270</option></select></span></p> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="av-modal av-modal-autoplay"> <div class="av-modal-content"> <div class="av-modal-head"> <p> Want us to remember this setting for all your devices? </p> <p>Sign up or Sign in now! </p> </div> </div> </div> </div> <p> Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos. </p> <p> This video has an invalid file format. </p> <p>Sorry, but you can’t access this content!</p> <div class="js-vid-player-chrome js-vid-age-gate av-age-gate"> <div class="av-msg-wrapper"> <div class="av-msg-valign"> <h5 class="av-age-gate-title">Please enter your date of birth to view this video</h5> <p><select class="js-vid-age-gate-month" name="month"><option value="1">January</option><option value="2">February</option><option value="3">March</option><option value="4">April</option><option value="5">May</option><option value="6">June</option><option value="7">July</option><option value="8">August</option><option value="9">September</option><option value="10">October</option><option value="11">November</option><option value="12">December</option></select><select class="js-vid-age-gate-day" name="day"><option value="1">1</option><option value="2">2</option><option value="3">3</option><option value="4">4</option><option value="5">5</option><option value="6">6</option><option value="7">7</option><option value="8">8</option><option value="9">9</option><option value="10">10</option><option value="11">11</option><option value="12">12</option><option value="13">13</option><option value="14">14</option><option value="15">15</option><option value="16">16</option><option value="17">17</option><option value="18">18</option><option value="19">19</option><option value="20">20</option><option value="21">21</option><option value="22">22</option><option value="23">23</option><option value="24">24</option><option value="25">25</option><option value="26">26</option><option value="27">27</option><option value="28">28</option><option value="29">29</option><option value="30">30</option><option value="31">31</option></select><select class="js-vid-age-gate-year" name="year"><option value="year" selected="selected">Year</option><option value="2022">2022</option><option value="2021">2021</option><option value="2020">2020</option><option value="2019">2019</option><option value="2018">2018</option><option value="2017">2017</option><option value="2016">2016</option><option value="2015">2015</option><option value="2014">2014</option><option value="2013">2013</option><option value="2012">2012</option><option value="2011">2011</option><option value="2010">2010</option><option value="2009">2009</option><option value="2008">2008</option><option value="2007">2007</option><option value="2006">2006</option><option value="2005">2005</option><option value="2004">2004</option><option value="2003">2003</option><option value="2002">2002</option><option value="2001">2001</option><option value="2000">2000</option><option value="1999">1999</option><option value="1998">1998</option><option value="1997">1997</option><option value="1996">1996</option><option value="1995">1995</option><option value="1994">1994</option><option value="1993">1993</option><option value="1992">1992</option><option value="1991">1991</option><option value="1990">1990</option><option value="1989">1989</option><option value="1988">1988</option><option value="1987">1987</option><option value="1986">1986</option><option value="1985">1985</option><option value="1984">1984</option><option value="1983">1983</option><option value="1982">1982</option><option value="1981">1981</option><option value="1980">1980</option><option value="1979">1979</option><option value="1978">1978</option><option value="1977">1977</option><option value="1976">1976</option><option value="1975">1975</option><option value="1974">1974</option><option value="1973">1973</option><option value="1972">1972</option><option value="1971">1971</option><option value="1970">1970</option><option value="1969">1969</option><option value="1968">1968</option><option value="1967">1967</option><option value="1966">1966</option><option value="1965">1965</option><option value="1964">1964</option><option value="1963">1963</option><option value="1962">1962</option><option value="1961">1961</option><option value="1960">1960</option><option value="1959">1959</option><option value="1958">1958</option><option value="1957">1957</option><option value="1956">1956</option><option value="1955">1955</option><option value="1954">1954</option><option value="1953">1953</option><option value="1952">1952</option><option value="1951">1951</option><option value="1950">1950</option><option value="1949">1949</option><option value="1948">1948</option><option value="1947">1947</option><option value="1946">1946</option><option value="1945">1945</option><option value="1944">1944</option><option value="1943">1943</option><option value="1942">1942</option><option value="1941">1941</option><option value="1940">1940</option><option value="1939">1939</option><option value="1938">1938</option><option value="1937">1937</option><option value="1936">1936</option><option value="1935">1935</option><option value="1934">1934</option><option value="1933">1933</option><option value="1932">1932</option><option value="1931">1931</option><option value="1930">1930</option><option value="1929">1929</option><option value="1928">1928</option><option value="1927">1927</option><option value="1926">1926</option><option value="1925">1925</option><option value="1924">1924</option><option value="1923">1923</option><option value="1922">1922</option><option value="1921">1921</option><option value="1920">1920</option><option value="1919">1919</option><option value="1918">1918</option><option value="1917">1917</option><option value="1916">1916</option><option value="1915">1915</option><option value="1914">1914</option><option value="1913">1913</option><option value="1912">1912</option><option value="1911">1911</option><option value="1910">1910</option><option value="1909">1909</option><option value="1908">1908</option><option value="1907">1907</option><option value="1906">1906</option><option value="1905">1905</option><option value="1904">1904</option><option value="1903">1903</option><option value="1902">1902</option><option value="1901">1901</option><option value="1900">1900</option></select></p> <p> By clicking ‘enter’, you agree to GameSpot’s <br />Terms of Use and Privacy Policy</p> <p><button class="js-vid-play av-age-gate-submit btn">enter</button></p> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <p dir="ltr">The game’s most-recent trailer was revealed at the TheGame Awards 2022, and is titled “Revenge.” The trailer features more of the fast action gameplay we’ve seen in previous trailers, as well as a glimpse of the Espers players will find throughout their adventure, including Odin and Ifrit.</p> <p dir="ltr">This will also be the first Final Fantasy game to receive an M-rating, which Square Enix told GameSpot was an intentional move to make a more mature story. According to the game’s rating, the upcoming Final Fantasy will include sex scenes that are “not fully shown” and plenty of violence including “blood, intentional deaths, torture…victims suffering” and “hate crimes.”</p> <p dir="ltr">“To make sure that we could tell the story that we wanted in the way that we wanted to, we decided to pursue a mature rating in most of the regions that will be releasing the game,” producer Naoki Yoshida said. “But again, this is not because we simply wanted to make the game more violent or the game more explicit, this is because we felt it was necessary to allow us to explore those more mature themes that the game tackles.”</p> <h2>Massive Eikon battles</h2> <p dir="ltr">The second trailer, shown at Sony’s June State of Play, showcases the massive Eikon vs Eikon battles that will serve as major setpieces. Yoshida told GameSpot in an interview that these Eikon battles will all be unique–one might emulate a wrestling match while another might look like a 3D shooter, for just two examples–and estimated there are roughly 20 of them in all. While these battles are a big emphasis in the game, Yoshida also says there will be smaller-scale battles against standard enemies, mini-bosses, and even Eikons appearing as human-sized.</p> <p dir="ltr">These battles take place in wide-open spaces, but Square Enix has since clarified that FFXVI isn’t an open-world game. That would seem to make the Eikon battlefields more like arenas.</p> <div data-embed-type="video" data-ref-id="2300-6458395" data-src="https://www.gamespot.com/videos/final-fantasy-xvi-gameplay-trailer-sony-state-of-play-june-2022/2300-6458395/" data-width="854" data-height="480" data-video-start="0"> <div id="video-rectangle"> <div class="js-av-player-container av-player-container av-player-athena"> <div class="js-video-player-new av-video-player av-desktop-player av-video-on-demand is-vid-loading is-vid-noseek is-vid-show-controls" tabindex="0" data-id="2054485439" data-promo-id="0" data-video="{"adCall":{"host":"http:\/\/pubads.g.doubleclick.net\/gampad\/ads?","params":{"iu":"\/22309610186\/vaw-gamespot\/desktop\/gamespot.com","impl":"s","gdfp_req":1,"env":"vp","output":"xml_vmap1","unviewed_position_start":1,"url":"[referrer_url]","correlator":"[timestamp]","description_url":"[description_url]","cmsid":2566084,"vid":6458395,"pp":"vpaid_js"},"custParams":{"ptype":"feature_article","cid":"gs-1100-6485789","game":"final-fantasy-xvi","genre":"role-playing","collection":"most-anticipated-2023","subcollection":"most-anticipated-games-of-2023","con":"playstation-5,pc","publisher":"square-enix","franchise":"final-fantasy","category":"games","partner":"desktop\/gamespot.com","vid":6458395},"soundBasedSize":{"normal":"640x480","muted":"640x483","none":"640x480"},"daiSsbUrl":"https:\/\/dai.google.com\/ondemand\/hls\/content\/2572465\/vid\/6458395\/master.m3u8","daiMidRollHost":2500176},"adPartner":"desktop\/gamespot.com","ageGateCookieName":"videoAgeGateBirthday","autoplay":false,"cms":"pi","countdownTime":0,"cuePoints":null,"datePublished":1654214760,"desktopAdPartner":"desktop%2Fgamespot.com","device":"other","guid":"gs-2300-6458395","id":6458395,"isDevice":false,"isLiveStream":false,"lengthSeconds":179,"mapp":"gamespot","mobileAdPartner":"mobile_web%2Fgamespot.com_mobile","partner":"gamespot","postPlayMax":100,"premium":false,"screenMediumThumb":"https:\/\/www.gamespot.com\/a\/uploads\/screen_medium\/1352\/13527689\/3985342-finalfantasyxvi-stateofplayjune2022dominancetrailer_ps5games.mp4.00_02_24_15.still002.jpg","seekablePlaybacks":["html5","uvpjs"],"share":{"linkUrl":"https:\/\/www.gamespot.com\/videos\/final-fantasy-xvi-gameplay-trailer-sony-state-of-play-june-2022\/2300-6458395\/","embedUrl":"https:\/\/www.gamespot.com\/videos\/embed\/6458395\/","embedHtml":{"640":"



















<iframe src=\"https:\/\/www.gamespot.com\/videos\/embed\/6458395\/\" height=\"360\" width=\"640\" scrolling=\"no\" frameborder=\"\" webkitAllowFullScreen mozallowfullscreen allowFullScreen><\/iframe>“,”480”:”



















<iframe src=\"https:\/\/www.gamespot.com\/videos\/embed\/6458395\/\" height=\"270\" width=\"480\" scrolling=\"no\" frameborder=\"\" webkitAllowFullScreen mozallowfullscreen allowFullScreen><\/iframe>“}},”siteType”:”responsive web”,”startMuted”:false,”startTime”:0,”title”:”Final%20Fantasy%20XVI%20Gameplay%20Trailer%20%7C%20Sony%20State%20of%20Play%20June%202022″,”tracking”:[{“name”:”SiteCatalyst”,”category”:”qos”,”enabled”:true,”params”:[{“name”:”charSet”,”value”:”UTF-8″},{“name”:”currencyCode”,”value”:”USD”},{“name”:”siteType”,”value”:”responsive web”},{“name”:”trackingServer”,”value”:”saa.gamespot.com”},{“name”:”visitorNamespace”,”value”:”cbsinteractive”},{“name”:”heartbeatTrackingServer”,”value”:”newimagitasinc.hb.omtrdc.net”},{“name”:”heartbeatVisitorMarketingCloudOrgId”,”value”:”3C66570E5FE1A4AB0A495FFC@AdobeOrg”},{“name”:”partnerID”,”value”:”gamespot”},{“name”:”siteCode”,”value”:”gamespot”},{“name”:”brand”,”value”:”gamespot”},{“name”:”account”,”value”:”cbsigamespotsite”},{“name”:”edition”,”value”:”us”}]},{“name”:”ComScore_ss”,”category”:”qos”,”enabled”:true,”params”:[{“name”:”c2″,”value”:”31824268″},{“name”:”publishersSecret”,”value”:”2cb08ca4d095dd734a374dff8422c2e5″},{“name”:”c3″,”value”:””},{“name”:”partnerID”,”value”:”gamespot”},{“name”:”c4″,”value”:”gamespot”}]},{“name”:”NielsenTracking”,”category”:”tracking”,”enabled”:true,”params”:[{“name”:”host”,”value”:”https:\/\/secure-us.imrworldwide.com\/cgi-bin\/m?”},{“name”:”scCI”,”value”:”us-200330″},{“name”:”scC6″,”value”:”vc,c01″}]},{“name”:”MuxQOSPluginJS”,”category”:”qos”,”enabled”:true,”params”:[{“name”:”propertyKey”,”value”:”b7d6e48b7461a61cb6e863a62″}]}],”trackingAccount”:”cbsigamespotsite”,”trackingPrimaryId”:”cbsigamespotsite”,”trackingSiteCode”:”gs”,”userId”:0,”uvpHi5Ima”:”https:\/\/s0.2mdn.net\/instream\/html5\/ima3.js”,”uvpc”:””,”uvpjsHostname”:”\/\/www.gamespot.com”,”videoAdMobilePartner”:”mobile_web%2Fgamespot.com_mobile”,”videoAdPartner”:”desktop%2Fgamespot.com”,”videoAssetSource”:”GameSpot”,”videoStreams”:{“adaptive_stream”:”https:\/\/gamespot.redvideo.io\/2022\/06\/03\/3c80a5bd-7022-4872-949c-3592a3036235\/ff16_sop_trialer_360h700k,360h1000k,540h1800k,720h2500k,720h3200k,1080h5000k,1080h8000k,master.m3u8″,”adaptive_dash”:”https:\/\/gamespot.redvideo.io\/2022\/06\/03\/3c80a5bd-7022-4872-949c-3592a3036235\/ff16_sop_trialer_360h700k,360h1000k,540h1800k,720h2500k,720h3200k,1080h5000k,1080h8000k,master.mpd”,”adaptive_hd”:”https:\/\/gamespot.redvideo.io\/2022\/06\/03\/3c80a5bd-7022-4872-949c-3592a3036235\/ff16_sop_trialer_720h3200k,master.m3u8″,”adaptive_high”:”https:\/\/gamespot.redvideo.io\/2022\/06\/03\/3c80a5bd-7022-4872-949c-3592a3036235\/ff16_sop_trialer_720h3200k,master.m3u8″,”adaptive_low”:”https:\/\/gamespot.redvideo.io\/2022\/06\/03\/3c80a5bd-7022-4872-949c-3592a3036235\/ff16_sop_trialer_720h3200k,master.m3u8″,”adaptive_restricted”:”https:\/\/gamespot.redvideo.io\/2022\/06\/03\/3c80a5bd-7022-4872-949c-3592a3036235\/ff16_sop_trialer_360h700k,360h1000k,540h1800k,720h2500k,720h3200k,1080h5000k,1080h8000k,master.m3u8″},”videoType”:”video-on-demand”,”watchedCookieDays”:1,”watchedCookieName”:”watchedVideoIds”}” data-non-iframe-embed=”1″><noscript></p> <p class="av-video-player-no-js">You need a javascript enabled browser to watch videos.</p> <p></noscript></p> <div class="av-wrapper-max av-video-player-bg" style="background-image:url(https://www.gamespot.com/a/uploads/screen_super/1352/13527689/3985342-finalfantasyxvi-stateofplayjune2022dominancetrailer_ps5games.mp4.00_02_24_15.still002.jpg)"> <p>Final Fantasy XVI Gameplay Trailer | Sony State of Play June 2022</p> <div class="js-vid-modal-share av-modal av-modal-share"> <div class="av-modal-content"> <div class="av-modal-body av-share-body"> <div class="av-share-section av-share-types"> <div class="js-vid-share-types-body av-share-types-body"> <p><span class="av-share-size-label">Size:</span><span class="av-share-sizes"><select class="js-vid-share-sizes js-refresh-share-code av-share-field"><option value="640">640 × 360</option><option value="480">480 × 270</option></select></span></p> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="av-modal av-modal-autoplay"> <div class="av-modal-content"> <div class="av-modal-head"> <p> Want us to remember this setting for all your devices? </p> <p>Sign up or Sign in now! </p> </div> </div> </div> </div> <p> Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos. </p> <p> This video has an invalid file format. </p> <p>Sorry, but you can’t access this content!</p> <div class="js-vid-player-chrome js-vid-age-gate av-age-gate"> <div class="av-msg-wrapper"> <div class="av-msg-valign"> <h5 class="av-age-gate-title">Please enter your date of birth to view this video</h5> <p><select class="js-vid-age-gate-month" name="month"><option value="1">January</option><option value="2">February</option><option value="3">March</option><option value="4">April</option><option value="5">May</option><option value="6">June</option><option value="7">July</option><option value="8">August</option><option value="9">September</option><option value="10">October</option><option value="11">November</option><option value="12">December</option></select><select class="js-vid-age-gate-day" name="day"><option value="1">1</option><option value="2">2</option><option value="3">3</option><option value="4">4</option><option value="5">5</option><option value="6">6</option><option value="7">7</option><option value="8">8</option><option value="9">9</option><option value="10">10</option><option value="11">11</option><option value="12">12</option><option value="13">13</option><option value="14">14</option><option value="15">15</option><option value="16">16</option><option value="17">17</option><option value="18">18</option><option value="19">19</option><option value="20">20</option><option value="21">21</option><option value="22">22</option><option value="23">23</option><option value="24">24</option><option value="25">25</option><option value="26">26</option><option value="27">27</option><option value="28">28</option><option value="29">29</option><option value="30">30</option><option value="31">31</option></select><select class="js-vid-age-gate-year" name="year"><option value="year" selected="selected">Year</option><option value="2022">2022</option><option value="2021">2021</option><option value="2020">2020</option><option value="2019">2019</option><option value="2018">2018</option><option value="2017">2017</option><option value="2016">2016</option><option value="2015">2015</option><option value="2014">2014</option><option value="2013">2013</option><option value="2012">2012</option><option value="2011">2011</option><option value="2010">2010</option><option value="2009">2009</option><option value="2008">2008</option><option value="2007">2007</option><option value="2006">2006</option><option value="2005">2005</option><option value="2004">2004</option><option value="2003">2003</option><option value="2002">2002</option><option value="2001">2001</option><option value="2000">2000</option><option value="1999">1999</option><option value="1998">1998</option><option value="1997">1997</option><option value="1996">1996</option><option value="1995">1995</option><option value="1994">1994</option><option value="1993">1993</option><option value="1992">1992</option><option value="1991">1991</option><option value="1990">1990</option><option value="1989">1989</option><option value="1988">1988</option><option value="1987">1987</option><option value="1986">1986</option><option value="1985">1985</option><option value="1984">1984</option><option value="1983">1983</option><option value="1982">1982</option><option value="1981">1981</option><option value="1980">1980</option><option value="1979">1979</option><option value="1978">1978</option><option value="1977">1977</option><option value="1976">1976</option><option value="1975">1975</option><option value="1974">1974</option><option value="1973">1973</option><option value="1972">1972</option><option value="1971">1971</option><option value="1970">1970</option><option value="1969">1969</option><option value="1968">1968</option><option value="1967">1967</option><option value="1966">1966</option><option value="1965">1965</option><option value="1964">1964</option><option value="1963">1963</option><option value="1962">1962</option><option value="1961">1961</option><option value="1960">1960</option><option value="1959">1959</option><option value="1958">1958</option><option value="1957">1957</option><option value="1956">1956</option><option value="1955">1955</option><option value="1954">1954</option><option value="1953">1953</option><option value="1952">1952</option><option value="1951">1951</option><option value="1950">1950</option><option value="1949">1949</option><option value="1948">1948</option><option value="1947">1947</option><option value="1946">1946</option><option value="1945">1945</option><option value="1944">1944</option><option value="1943">1943</option><option value="1942">1942</option><option value="1941">1941</option><option value="1940">1940</option><option value="1939">1939</option><option value="1938">1938</option><option value="1937">1937</option><option value="1936">1936</option><option value="1935">1935</option><option value="1934">1934</option><option value="1933">1933</option><option value="1932">1932</option><option value="1931">1931</option><option value="1930">1930</option><option value="1929">1929</option><option value="1928">1928</option><option value="1927">1927</option><option value="1926">1926</option><option value="1925">1925</option><option value="1924">1924</option><option value="1923">1923</option><option value="1922">1922</option><option value="1921">1921</option><option value="1920">1920</option><option value="1919">1919</option><option value="1918">1918</option><option value="1917">1917</option><option value="1916">1916</option><option value="1915">1915</option><option value="1914">1914</option><option value="1913">1913</option><option value="1912">1912</option><option value="1911">1911</option><option value="1910">1910</option><option value="1909">1909</option><option value="1908">1908</option><option value="1907">1907</option><option value="1906">1906</option><option value="1905">1905</option><option value="1904">1904</option><option value="1903">1903</option><option value="1902">1902</option><option value="1901">1901</option><option value="1900">1900</option></select></p> <p> By clicking ‘enter’, you agree to GameSpot’s <br />Terms of Use and Privacy Policy</p> <p><button class="js-vid-play av-age-gate-submit btn">enter</button></p> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h2 dir="ltr">What the logo can tell us</h2> <p>We can always count on artist Yoshitaka Amano to create a new logo for each Final Fantasy that tells us something about the game’s story. In the case of FFXVI’s logo, it features Ifrit and Phoenix face-to-face in a fight, which is a battle that concludes the trailer. With Ifrit as a key opposing force and Phoenix being the Eikon that the Rosfields wield, this seems to be a central conflict that drives the game. It also appears that Eikons are pivotal to how FFXVI’s world operates, more so than previous Final Fantasy games.</p> <figure data-align="center" data-size="large" data-img-src="https://www.gamespot.com/a/uploads/original/1574/15747411/3777064-final_fantasy_xvi_logo.jpg" data-ref-id="1300-3777064" data-ratio="0.51481103166496" data-width="3916" data-embed-type="image" style="width: 3916px"><img decoding="async" alt="No Caption Provided" data-width="1280" class="js-lazy-load-image" src="https://newslanes.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/12/1671694449_11_Final-Fantasy-16-Release-Date-Story-And-Everything-We-Know.jpg" title="Final Fantasy 16: Release Date, Story, And Everything We Know 3"><noscript><img decoding="async" alt="No Caption Provided" src="https://newslanes.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/12/1671694449_11_Final-Fantasy-16-Release-Date-Story-And-Everything-We-Know.jpg" data-width="1280" title="Final Fantasy 16: Release Date, Story, And Everything We Know 4"></noscript></figure> <h2 dir="ltr">Gameplay</h2> <p dir="ltr">FFXVI takes on an action-RPG style of combat and looks like it shares similarities to FFXV and FF7 Remake. This is not all that surprising, given producer Naoki Yoshida’s sentiments regarding turn-based systems and their lack of allure to younger gamers. In battle, protagonist Clive can cast fireballs, engage at melee range with his sword and warp-like abilities, and use a few powers that look like they’re tied to Eikons (indicated by the stone fist summoned in the fight against a Dragoon).</p> <p dir="ltr">While Clive is the central character and the player protagonist, he won’t be the only adventurer on a quest. Clive will be accompanied by AI-controlled party members who will banter and connect throughout the game, as well as a “faithful buddy” character to whom you can give direct commands to. Clive, though, will remain the central character.</p> <p dir="ltr">No UI or HUD elements were shown, so it’s hard to tell if or how it incorporates parts of the series’ iconic ATB (active time battle) system, how spellcasting might work, or even how combat encounters flow. We’ve also only seen Clive in action, so we’re unsure if there’s a party system or how it would work (if it exists). In fact, Yoshida even mentioned that the studio hid UI elements during its Eikon battle trailer, because the UI itself would be a story spoiler.</p> <p>Ryota Suzuki, who was a combat designer for Devil May Cry 5 and Dragon’s Dogma, is the battle director for FFXVI, which could result in something quite exciting. And despite this renewed focus on action, producer Naoki Yoshida noted that this new approach will not come at the expense of the game’s story.</p> <h2 dir="ltr">Behind the scenes</h2> <p dir="ltr">In addition to the detailed reveal trailer, Square Enix also launched an official website with in-depth looks at FFXVI’s new world and characters to get you started on understanding the backstory. What’s notable about this entry, in particular, is that it’s being developed by Creative Business Unit III–which is the not-so-flashy name for the division behind the incredible MMORPG Final Fantasy XIV.</p> <p dir="ltr">It’s promising given that Naoki Yoshida is leading production on FFXVI–he led the team behind the rebirth of FFXIV and continues to direct the MMO, which keeps getting better and is regarded as top-tier in video game storytelling. FFXVI itself is being directed by Hiroshi Takai, who has a lengthy history with Final Fantasy and Square Enix, and was even part of developing FFXIV’s reboot.</p> <h2><span>How to preorder</span></h2> <p><span>Final Fantasy XVI is available to preorder, but just what bonuses you’ll receive with your purchase can be a bit murky. Luckily, we’re here to try to clear it all up.</span></p> <p dir="ltr">Three different in-game items are available, but whether you get them depends both on where you preorder the game and which version you opt for. Just about every retailer is offering the Cat Sith Charm (which boosts the rate at which you gain Gil) along with the Braveheart weapon, but the Scholar’s Spectacles item (which boosts XP gain) is only available with the following editions:</p> <ul> <li dir="ltr">Collector’s Edition</li> <li dir="ltr">Deluxe Edition (Digital)</li> <li dir="ltr">Standard Edition (Digital)</li> </ul> <p dir="ltr">If you’re looking for the most affordable way to purchase Final Fantasy XVI, you can pick up the standard edition for $70. If you purchase this version from Best Buy, you’ll also get a free steelbook case.</p> <p dir="ltr">The deluxe edition of Final Fantasy XVI retails for $100 and comes with a cloth world map of Valisthea and the Special Clive Rosfield steelbook Case. It’s worth noting that the Clive Rosfield steelbook is different from the steelbook offered with Best Buy preorders, so purchasing from that retailer will actually net you two unique steelbooks.</p> <p dir="ltr">The collector’s edition of Final Fantasy XVI costs a hefty $350, but comes with a plethora of collectibles that certainly make the steep cost worth it. If you purchase the collector’s edition, along with any preorder bonuses you’ll also receive the following:</p> <ul> <li dir="ltr">Final Fantasy XVI base game</li> <li dir="ltr">Premium Statue – Phoenix vs Ifrit</li> <li dir="ltr">Metal Eikon pin collection</li> <li dir="ltr">Special Clive Rosfield steelbook case</li> <li dir="ltr">Cloth world map of Valisthea</li> <li dir="ltr">Bonus in-game weapon: Blood Sword</li> <li dir="ltr">Digital mini artbook</li> <li dir="ltr">Digital mini soundtrack</li> <li dir="ltr">The Realms of Valisthea wall banners (6-inch height printed cloth banners)</li> <li dir="ltr">Final Fantasy XVI preorder steelbook</li> </ul> <p>For even more information on how to preorder, be sure to check out our Final Fantasy XVI preorder guide.</p> </p></div> <p> <span data-nosnippet="">The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors.<br /> GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.<br /> </span> </p> <p><script type="text/javascript">(function (v,i) { var scp = v.createElement("script"), config = { ChannelID: '59b6635a28a0615e9d5c6a97', AdUnitType: '2', PublisherID: '710255596210754', PlacementID: 'pltuinOVSPghiHgezFa', DivID: 'div_id', IAB_Category: 'IAB12', Keywords: 'news', Language: 'en-us', BG_Color: '#FAFAFA', Text_Color: '#000000', Font: 'Verdana, Geneva, sans-serif', FontSize: '8', }; scp.src='https://s.vi-serve.com/tagLoader.js'; scp.type = "text/javascript"; scp.async = true; scp.onload = function() { i[btoa('video intelligence start')].init(config); }; (v.getElementsByTagName('head')[0] || v.documentElement.appendChild(v.createElement('head'))).appendChild(scp); })(document, window);</script> <!-- Composite Start --> <div id="M343236ScriptRootC251477"></div> <script src="https://jsc.mgid.com/n/e/newslanes.com.251477.js" async></script> <!-- Composite End --><br /> <br /><a href="https://www.gamespot.com/articles/final-fantasy-16-release-date-story-and-everything-we-know/1100-6485789/?ftag=CAD-01-10abi2f" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Source link </a></p> <div class="sharedaddy sd-sharing-enabled"><div class="robots-nocontent sd-block sd-social sd-social-official sd-sharing"><h3 class="sd-title">Share this:</h3><div class="sd-content"><ul><li class="share-twitter"><a href="https://twitter.com/share" class="twitter-share-button" data-url="https://newslanes.com/2022/12/22/final-fantasy-16-release-date-story-and-everything-we-know/" data-text="Final Fantasy 16: Release Date, Story, And Everything We Know" data-via="newslanes" >Tweet</a></li><li class="share-facebook"><div class="fb-share-button" data-href="https://newslanes.com/2022/12/22/final-fantasy-16-release-date-story-and-everything-we-know/" data-layout="button_count"></div></li><li class="share-print"><a rel="nofollow noopener noreferrer" data-shared="" class="share-print sd-button" href="https://newslanes.com/2022/12/22/final-fantasy-16-release-date-story-and-everything-we-know/#print" target="_blank" title="Click to print" ><span>Print</span></a></li><li class="share-pinterest"><div class="pinterest_button"><a href="https://www.pinterest.com/pin/create/button/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fnewslanes.com%2F2022%2F12%2F22%2Ffinal-fantasy-16-release-date-story-and-everything-we-know%2F&media=https%3A%2F%2Fnewslanes.com%2Fwp-content%2Fuploads%2F2021%2F03%2Fcropped-favicon-150x150.jpg&description=Final%20Fantasy%2016%3A%20Release%20Date%2C%20Story%2C%20And%20Everything%20We%20Know" data-pin-do="buttonPin" data-pin-config="beside"><img src="//assets.pinterest.com/images/pidgets/pinit_fg_en_rect_gray_20.png" /></a></div></li><li class="share-telegram"><a rel="nofollow noopener noreferrer" data-shared="" class="share-telegram sd-button" href="https://newslanes.com/2022/12/22/final-fantasy-16-release-date-story-and-everything-we-know/?share=telegram" target="_blank" title="Click to share on Telegram" ><span>Telegram</span></a></li><li class="share-end"></li></ul></div></div></div> <div id='jp-relatedposts' class='jp-relatedposts' > <h3 class="jp-relatedposts-headline"><em>Related</em></h3> </div> </div><!-- .entry-content --> </div><!-- .post-inner --> <div class="section-inner"> <div class="post-meta-wrapper post-meta-single post-meta-single-bottom"> <ul class="post-meta"> <li class="post-tags meta-wrapper"> <span class="meta-icon"> <span class="screen-reader-text">Tags</span> <svg class="svg-icon" aria-hidden="true" role="img" focusable="false" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" width="18" height="18" viewBox="0 0 18 18"><path fill="" d="M15.4496399,8.42490555 L8.66109799,1.63636364 L1.63636364,1.63636364 L1.63636364,8.66081885 L8.42522727,15.44178 C8.57869221,15.5954158 8.78693789,15.6817418 9.00409091,15.6817418 C9.22124393,15.6817418 9.42948961,15.5954158 9.58327627,15.4414581 L15.4486339,9.57610048 C15.7651495,9.25692435 15.7649133,8.74206554 15.4496399,8.42490555 Z M16.6084423,10.7304545 L10.7406818,16.59822 C10.280287,17.0591273 9.65554997,17.3181054 9.00409091,17.3181054 C8.35263185,17.3181054 7.72789481,17.0591273 7.26815877,16.5988788 L0.239976954,9.57887876 C0.0863319284,9.4254126 0,9.21716044 0,9 L0,0.818181818 C0,0.366312477 0.366312477,0 0.818181818,0 L9,0 C9.21699531,0 9.42510306,0.0862010512 9.57854191,0.239639906 L16.6084423,7.26954545 C17.5601275,8.22691012 17.5601275,9.77308988 16.6084423,10.7304545 Z M5,6 C4.44771525,6 4,5.55228475 4,5 C4,4.44771525 4.44771525,4 5,4 C5.55228475,4 6,4.44771525 6,5 C6,5.55228475 5.55228475,6 5,6 Z" /></svg> </span> <span class="meta-text"> <a href="https://newslanes.com/tag/date/" rel="tag">Date’</a>, <a href="https://newslanes.com/tag/fantasy/" rel="tag">Fantasy</a>, <a href="https://newslanes.com/tag/final/" rel="tag">Final</a>, <a href="https://newslanes.com/tag/release/" rel="tag">release</a>, <a href="https://newslanes.com/tag/story/" rel="tag">story</a> </span> </li> </ul><!-- .post-meta --> </div><!-- .post-meta-wrapper --> <div class="author-bio"> <div class="author-title-wrapper"> <div class="author-avatar vcard"> <img src="https://newslanes.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/02/images.png" width="160" height="160" alt="Newslanes Media" class="avatar avatar-160 wp-user-avatar wp-user-avatar-160 alignnone photo" /> </div> <h2 class="author-title heading-size-4"> By Newslanes Media </h2> </div><!-- .author-name --> <div class="author-description"> <p>Newslanes.com is the leading e-news platform for the latest breaking news of world today. Newslanes auto aggregates and gather popular stories, business news, tech releases and much more for free for everyone. The news repository targets everyone after factual and well-researched information provided by trusted sources. All content and material belongs to their respective sources.</p> <a class="author-link" href="https://newslanes.com/author/newslanesgmail-com/" rel="author"> View Archive <span aria-hidden="true">→</span> </a> </div><!-- .author-description --> </div><!-- .author-bio --> </div><!-- .section-inner --> <nav class="pagination-single section-inner" aria-label="Post"> <hr class="styled-separator is-style-wide" aria-hidden="true" /> <div class="pagination-single-inner"> <a class="previous-post" href="https://newslanes.com/2022/12/22/call-of-duty-players-file-lawsuit-to-stop-microsoft-activision/"> <span class="arrow" aria-hidden="true">←</span> <span class="title"><span class="title-inner">Call of Duty players file lawsuit to stop Microsoft-Activision</span></span> </a> <a class="next-post" href="https://newslanes.com/2022/12/22/terrifying-android-bug-may-stop-you-downloading-another-app-ever/"> <span class="arrow" aria-hidden="true">→</span> <span class="title"><span class="title-inner">Terrifying Android bug may stop you downloading another app ever</span></span> </a> </div><!-- .pagination-single-inner --> <hr class="styled-separator is-style-wide" aria-hidden="true" /> </nav><!-- .pagination-single --> <div class="comments-wrapper section-inner"> <div id="respond" class="comment-respond"> <h2 id="reply-title" class="comment-reply-title">Leave a Reply <small><a rel="nofollow" id="cancel-comment-reply-link" href="/2022/12/22/final-fantasy-16-release-date-story-and-everything-we-know/#respond" style="display:none;">Cancel reply</a></small></h2><p class="must-log-in">You must be <a href="https://newslanes.com/wp-login.php?redirect_to=https%3A%2F%2Fnewslanes.com%2F2022%2F12%2F22%2Ffinal-fantasy-16-release-date-story-and-everything-we-know%2F">logged in</a> to post a comment.</p> </div><!-- #respond --> <p class="akismet_comment_form_privacy_notice">This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. <a href="https://akismet.com/privacy/" target="_blank" rel="nofollow noopener">Learn how your comment data is processed</a>.</p> </div><!-- .comments-wrapper --> </article><!-- .post --> </main><!-- #site-content --> <div class="footer-nav-widgets-wrapper header-footer-group"> <div class="footer-inner section-inner"> <div class="footer-top has-footer-menu has-social-menu"> <nav aria-label="Footer" class="footer-menu-wrapper"> <ul class="footer-menu reset-list-style"> <li id="menu-item-29563" class="menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category menu-item-29563"><a href="https://newslanes.com/uk/">UK</a></li> <li id="menu-item-29564" class="menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category menu-item-29564"><a href="https://newslanes.com/us/">US</a></li> <li id="menu-item-29566" class="menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category menu-item-29566"><a href="https://newslanes.com/canada/">Canada</a></li> <li id="menu-item-33886" class="menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category menu-item-33886"><a href="https://newslanes.com/health/">Health</a></li> <li id="menu-item-29559" class="menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category menu-item-29559"><a href="https://newslanes.com/finance/">Finance</a></li> <li id="menu-item-29561" class="menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category menu-item-29561"><a href="https://newslanes.com/science/">Science</a></li> <li id="menu-item-29560" class="menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category menu-item-29560"><a href="https://newslanes.com/life-style-news/">LifeStyle</a></li> <li id="menu-item-29562" class="menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category menu-item-29562"><a href="https://newslanes.com/showbiz/">Showbiz</a></li> <li id="menu-item-29565" class="menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category menu-item-29565"><a href="https://newslanes.com/weird/">Weird</a></li> <li id="menu-item-162327" class="menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category menu-item-162327"><a href="https://newslanes.com/travel/">Travel</a></li> <li id="menu-item-162328" class="menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category menu-item-162328"><a href="https://newslanes.com/world/">World</a></li> </ul> </nav><!-- .site-nav --> <nav aria-label="Social links" class="footer-social-wrapper"> <ul class="social-menu footer-social reset-list-style social-icons fill-children-current-color"> <li class="menu-item menu-item-type-custom menu-item-object-custom menu-item-75352"><a href="https://www.facebook.com/newslanesuk/"><span class="screen-reader-text">Facebook Page</span><svg class="svg-icon" aria-hidden="true" role="img" focusable="false" width="24" height="24" viewBox="0 0 24 24" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg"><path d="M12 2C6.5 2 2 6.5 2 12c0 5 3.7 9.1 8.4 9.9v-7H7.9V12h2.5V9.8c0-2.5 1.5-3.9 3.8-3.9 1.1 0 2.2.2 2.2.2v2.5h-1.3c-1.2 0-1.6.8-1.6 1.6V12h2.8l-.4 2.9h-2.3v7C18.3 21.1 22 17 22 12c0-5.5-4.5-10-10-10z"></path></svg></a></li> <li class="menu-item menu-item-type-custom menu-item-object-custom menu-item-75353"><a href="https://twitter.com/newslanes"><span class="screen-reader-text">Twitter Username</span><svg class="svg-icon" aria-hidden="true" role="img" focusable="false" width="24" height="24" viewBox="0 0 24 24" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg"><path d="M22.23,5.924c-0.736,0.326-1.527,0.547-2.357,0.646c0.847-0.508,1.498-1.312,1.804-2.27 c-0.793,0.47-1.671,0.812-2.606,0.996C18.324,4.498,17.257,4,16.077,4c-2.266,0-4.103,1.837-4.103,4.103 c0,0.322,0.036,0.635,0.106,0.935C8.67,8.867,5.647,7.234,3.623,4.751C3.27,5.357,3.067,6.062,3.067,6.814 c0,1.424,0.724,2.679,1.825,3.415c-0.673-0.021-1.305-0.206-1.859-0.513c0,0.017,0,0.034,0,0.052c0,1.988,1.414,3.647,3.292,4.023 c-0.344,0.094-0.707,0.144-1.081,0.144c-0.264,0-0.521-0.026-0.772-0.074c0.522,1.63,2.038,2.816,3.833,2.85 c-1.404,1.1-3.174,1.756-5.096,1.756c-0.331,0-0.658-0.019-0.979-0.057c1.816,1.164,3.973,1.843,6.29,1.843 c7.547,0,11.675-6.252,11.675-11.675c0-0.178-0.004-0.355-0.012-0.531C20.985,7.47,21.68,6.747,22.23,5.924z"></path></svg></a></li> <li class="menu-item menu-item-type-custom menu-item-object-custom menu-item-75354"><a href="https://www.instagram.com/newslanes"><span class="screen-reader-text">Instagram</span><svg class="svg-icon" aria-hidden="true" role="img" focusable="false" width="24" height="24" viewBox="0 0 24 24" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg"><path d="M12,4.622c2.403,0,2.688,0.009,3.637,0.052c0.877,0.04,1.354,0.187,1.671,0.31c0.42,0.163,0.72,0.358,1.035,0.673 c0.315,0.315,0.51,0.615,0.673,1.035c0.123,0.317,0.27,0.794,0.31,1.671c0.043,0.949,0.052,1.234,0.052,3.637 s-0.009,2.688-0.052,3.637c-0.04,0.877-0.187,1.354-0.31,1.671c-0.163,0.42-0.358,0.72-0.673,1.035 c-0.315,0.315-0.615,0.51-1.035,0.673c-0.317,0.123-0.794,0.27-1.671,0.31c-0.949,0.043-1.233,0.052-3.637,0.052 s-2.688-0.009-3.637-0.052c-0.877-0.04-1.354-0.187-1.671-0.31c-0.42-0.163-0.72-0.358-1.035-0.673 c-0.315-0.315-0.51-0.615-0.673-1.035c-0.123-0.317-0.27-0.794-0.31-1.671C4.631,14.688,4.622,14.403,4.622,12 s0.009-2.688,0.052-3.637c0.04-0.877,0.187-1.354,0.31-1.671c0.163-0.42,0.358-0.72,0.673-1.035 c0.315-0.315,0.615-0.51,1.035-0.673c0.317-0.123,0.794-0.27,1.671-0.31C9.312,4.631,9.597,4.622,12,4.622 M12,3 C9.556,3,9.249,3.01,8.289,3.054C7.331,3.098,6.677,3.25,6.105,3.472C5.513,3.702,5.011,4.01,4.511,4.511 c-0.5,0.5-0.808,1.002-1.038,1.594C3.25,6.677,3.098,7.331,3.054,8.289C3.01,9.249,3,9.556,3,12c0,2.444,0.01,2.751,0.054,3.711 c0.044,0.958,0.196,1.612,0.418,2.185c0.23,0.592,0.538,1.094,1.038,1.594c0.5,0.5,1.002,0.808,1.594,1.038 c0.572,0.222,1.227,0.375,2.185,0.418C9.249,20.99,9.556,21,12,21s2.751-0.01,3.711-0.054c0.958-0.044,1.612-0.196,2.185-0.418 c0.592-0.23,1.094-0.538,1.594-1.038c0.5-0.5,0.808-1.002,1.038-1.594c0.222-0.572,0.375-1.227,0.418-2.185 C20.99,14.751,21,14.444,21,12s-0.01-2.751-0.054-3.711c-0.044-0.958-0.196-1.612-0.418-2.185c-0.23-0.592-0.538-1.094-1.038-1.594 c-0.5-0.5-1.002-0.808-1.594-1.038c-0.572-0.222-1.227-0.375-2.185-0.418C14.751,3.01,14.444,3,12,3L12,3z M12,7.378 c-2.552,0-4.622,2.069-4.622,4.622S9.448,16.622,12,16.622s4.622-2.069,4.622-4.622S14.552,7.378,12,7.378z M12,15 c-1.657,0-3-1.343-3-3s1.343-3,3-3s3,1.343,3,3S13.657,15,12,15z M16.804,6.116c-0.596,0-1.08,0.484-1.08,1.08 s0.484,1.08,1.08,1.08c0.596,0,1.08-0.484,1.08-1.08S17.401,6.116,16.804,6.116z"></path></svg></a></li> <li class="menu-item menu-item-type-custom menu-item-object-custom menu-item-75355"><a href="https://uk.linkedin.com/in/newslanes"><span class="screen-reader-text">Linkedin</span><svg class="svg-icon" aria-hidden="true" role="img" focusable="false" width="24" height="24" viewBox="0 0 24 24" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg"><path d="M19.7,3H4.3C3.582,3,3,3.582,3,4.3v15.4C3,20.418,3.582,21,4.3,21h15.4c0.718,0,1.3-0.582,1.3-1.3V4.3 C21,3.582,20.418,3,19.7,3z M8.339,18.338H5.667v-8.59h2.672V18.338z M7.004,8.574c-0.857,0-1.549-0.694-1.549-1.548 c0-0.855,0.691-1.548,1.549-1.548c0.854,0,1.547,0.694,1.547,1.548C8.551,7.881,7.858,8.574,7.004,8.574z M18.339,18.338h-2.669 v-4.177c0-0.996-0.017-2.278-1.387-2.278c-1.389,0-1.601,1.086-1.601,2.206v4.249h-2.667v-8.59h2.559v1.174h0.037 c0.356-0.675,1.227-1.387,2.526-1.387c2.703,0,3.203,1.779,3.203,4.092V18.338z"></path></svg></a></li> <li class="menu-item menu-item-type-custom menu-item-object-custom menu-item-75356"><a href="https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4Y1h9rstNbjJ5FUMNCnOZQ"><span class="screen-reader-text">YouTube</span><svg class="svg-icon" aria-hidden="true" role="img" focusable="false" width="24" height="24" viewBox="0 0 24 24" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg"><path d="M21.8,8.001c0,0-0.195-1.378-0.795-1.985c-0.76-0.797-1.613-0.801-2.004-0.847c-2.799-0.202-6.997-0.202-6.997-0.202 h-0.009c0,0-4.198,0-6.997,0.202C4.608,5.216,3.756,5.22,2.995,6.016C2.395,6.623,2.2,8.001,2.2,8.001S2,9.62,2,11.238v1.517 c0,1.618,0.2,3.237,0.2,3.237s0.195,1.378,0.795,1.985c0.761,0.797,1.76,0.771,2.205,0.855c1.6,0.153,6.8,0.201,6.8,0.201 s4.203-0.006,7.001-0.209c0.391-0.047,1.243-0.051,2.004-0.847c0.6-0.607,0.795-1.985,0.795-1.985s0.2-1.618,0.2-3.237v-1.517 C22,9.62,21.8,8.001,21.8,8.001z M9.935,14.594l-0.001-5.62l5.404,2.82L9.935,14.594z"></path></svg></a></li> <li class="menu-item menu-item-type-custom menu-item-object-custom menu-item-75357"><a href="https://www.pinterest.com/newslanes/"><span class="screen-reader-text">Pinterest</span><svg class="svg-icon" aria-hidden="true" role="img" focusable="false" width="24" height="24" viewBox="0 0 24 24" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg"><path d="M12.289,2C6.617,2,3.606,5.648,3.606,9.622c0,1.846,1.025,4.146,2.666,4.878c0.25,0.111,0.381,0.063,0.439-0.169 c0.044-0.175,0.267-1.029,0.365-1.428c0.032-0.128,0.017-0.237-0.091-0.362C6.445,11.911,6.01,10.75,6.01,9.668 c0-2.777,2.194-5.464,5.933-5.464c3.23,0,5.49,2.108,5.49,5.122c0,3.407-1.794,5.768-4.13,5.768c-1.291,0-2.257-1.021-1.948-2.277 c0.372-1.495,1.089-3.112,1.089-4.191c0-0.967-0.542-1.775-1.663-1.775c-1.319,0-2.379,1.309-2.379,3.059 c0,1.115,0.394,1.869,0.394,1.869s-1.302,5.279-1.54,6.261c-0.405,1.666,0.053,4.368,0.094,4.604 c0.021,0.126,0.167,0.169,0.25,0.063c0.129-0.165,1.699-2.419,2.142-4.051c0.158-0.59,0.817-2.995,0.817-2.995 c0.43,0.784,1.681,1.446,3.013,1.446c3.963,0,6.822-3.494,6.822-7.833C20.394,5.112,16.849,2,12.289,2"></path></svg></a></li> </ul><!-- .footer-social --> </nav><!-- .footer-social-wrapper --> </div><!-- .footer-top --> <aside class="footer-widgets-outer-wrapper"> <div class="footer-widgets-wrapper"> <div class="footer-widgets column-one grid-item"> <div class="widget widget_block"><div class="widget-content"> <div class="is-layout-flex wp-container-4 wp-block-columns are-vertically-aligned-center"> <div class="is-layout-flow wp-block-column is-vertically-aligned-center" style="flex-basis:100%"> <div class="is-layout-flow wp-block-group"><div class="wp-block-group__inner-container"> <figure class="wp-block-image size-large is-resized is-style-rounded"><a href="https://news.google.com/publications/CAAqBwgKML_ZqAswseTAAw?hl=en-US&gl=US&ceid=US%3Aen" target="_blank"><img decoding="async" loading="lazy" src="https://newslanes.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/04/google-news-logo-1024x228.png" alt="google-news-logo" class="wp-image-159359" width="283" height="63" srcset="https://newslanes.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/04/google-news-logo-1024x228.png 1024w, https://newslanes.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/04/google-news-logo-300x67.png 300w, https://newslanes.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/04/google-news-logo-768x171.png 768w, https://newslanes.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/04/google-news-logo-1536x343.png 1536w, https://newslanes.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/04/google-news-logo-1568x350.png 1568w, https://newslanes.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/04/google-news-logo-1200x268.png 1200w, https://newslanes.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/04/google-news-logo-400x89.png 400w, https://newslanes.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/04/google-news-logo.png 1722w" sizes="(max-width: 283px) 100vw, 283px" /></a><figcaption><strong><em>Follow us on GoogleNews</em></strong></figcaption></figure> </div></div> <div class="widget widget_text"><h2 class="widgettitle">Disclaimer</h2> <div class="textwidget">Read latest world's news stories. Discover the most popular and trending news stories on politics, entertainment, gaming, TV, lifestyle, science, celebrity and tech. </div> </div></div> </div> </div></div> </div> <div class="footer-widgets column-two grid-item"> <div class="widget widget_block"><div class="widget-content"><ul class="wp-block-page-list"><li class="wp-block-pages-list__item"><a class="wp-block-pages-list__item__link" href="https://newslanes.com/about-us/">About us</a></li><li class="wp-block-pages-list__item"><a class="wp-block-pages-list__item__link" href="https://newslanes.com/contact/">Contact Us</a></li><li class="wp-block-pages-list__item"><a class="wp-block-pages-list__item__link" href="https://newslanes.com/cookies-policy/">Cookies Policy</a></li><li class="wp-block-pages-list__item"><a class="wp-block-pages-list__item__link" href="https://newslanes.com/disclaimer/">Disclaimer</a></li><li class="wp-block-pages-list__item"><a class="wp-block-pages-list__item__link" href="https://newslanes.com/dmca/">DMCA</a></li><li class="wp-block-pages-list__item"><a class="wp-block-pages-list__item__link" href="https://newslanes.com/ccpa/">Do Not Sell My Info</a></li><li class="wp-block-pages-list__item"><a class="wp-block-pages-list__item__link" href="https://newslanes.com/privacy/">Privacy</a></li><li class="wp-block-pages-list__item"><a class="wp-block-pages-list__item__link" href="https://newslanes.com/terms/">Terms</a></li></ul></div></div> </div> </div><!-- .footer-widgets-wrapper --> </aside><!-- .footer-widgets-outer-wrapper --> </div><!-- .footer-inner --> </div><!-- .footer-nav-widgets-wrapper --> <footer id="site-footer" class="header-footer-group"> <div class="section-inner"> <div class="footer-credits"> <p class="footer-copyright">© 2022 <a href="https://newslanes.com/">Newslanes</a> </p><!-- .footer-copyright --> <p class="privacy-policy"><a class="privacy-policy-link" href="https://newslanes.com/privacy/">Privacy</a></p> <p class="powered-by-wordpress"> <a href="https://wordpress.org/"> Powered by WordPress </a> </p><!-- .powered-by-wordpress --> </div><!-- .footer-credits --> <a class="to-the-top" href="#site-header"> <span class="to-the-top-long"> To the top <span class="arrow" aria-hidden="true">↑</span> </span><!-- .to-the-top-long --> <span class="to-the-top-short"> Up <span class="arrow" aria-hidden="true">↑</span> </span><!-- .to-the-top-short --> </a><!-- .to-the-top --> </div><!-- .section-inner --> </footer><!-- #site-footer --> <script type="text/javascript"> window.WPCOM_sharing_counts = {"https:\/\/newslanes.com\/2022\/12\/22\/final-fantasy-16-release-date-story-and-everything-we-know\/":562593}; </script> <script>!function(d,s,id){var js,fjs=d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0],p=/^http:/.test(d.location)?'http':'https';if(!d.getElementById(id)){js=d.createElement(s);js.id=id;js.src=p+'://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js';fjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js,fjs);}}(document, 'script', 'twitter-wjs');</script> <div id="fb-root"></div> <script>(function(d, s, id) { var js, fjs = d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0]; if (d.getElementById(id)) return; js = d.createElement(s); js.id = id; js.src = 'https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#xfbml=1&appId=249643311490&version=v2.3'; fjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js, fjs); }(document, 'script', 'facebook-jssdk'));</script> <script> document.body.addEventListener( 'is.post-load', function() { if ( 'undefined' !== typeof FB ) { FB.XFBML.parse(); } } ); </script> <script type="text/javascript"> ( function () { // Pinterest shared resources var s = document.createElement( 'script' ); s.type = 'text/javascript'; s.async = true; s.setAttribute( 'data-pin-hover', true ); s.src = window.location.protocol + '//assets.pinterest.com/js/pinit.js'; var x = document.getElementsByTagName( 'script' )[ 0 ]; x.parentNode.insertBefore(s, x); // if 'Pin it' button has 'counts' make container wider function init() { var shares = document.querySelectorAll( 'li.share-pinterest' ); for ( var i = 0; i < shares.length; i++ ) { var share = shares[ i ]; if ( share.querySelector( 'a span:visible' ) ) { share.style.width = '80px'; } } } if ( document.readyState !== 'complete' ) { document.addEventListener( 'load', init ); } else { init(); } } )(); </script> <style id='core-block-supports-inline-css'> .wp-block-columns.wp-container-4{flex-wrap:nowrap;} </style> <script src='https://newslanes.com/wp-includes/js/comment-reply.min.js?ver=6.1.1' id='comment-reply-js'></script> <script id='sharing-js-js-extra'> var sharing_js_options = {"lang":"en","counts":"1","is_stats_active":"1"}; </script> <script src='https://newslanes.com/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/_inc/build/sharedaddy/sharing.min.js?ver=11.6' id='sharing-js-js'></script> <script id='sharing-js-js-after'> var windowOpen; ( function () { function matches( el, sel ) { return !! ( el.matches && el.matches( sel ) || el.msMatchesSelector && el.msMatchesSelector( sel ) ); } document.body.addEventListener( 'click', function ( event ) { if ( ! event.target ) { return; } var el; if ( matches( event.target, 'a.share-facebook' ) ) { el = event.target; } else if ( event.target.parentNode && matches( event.target.parentNode, 'a.share-facebook' ) ) { el = event.target.parentNode; } if ( el ) { event.preventDefault(); // If there's another sharing window open, close it. if ( typeof windowOpen !== 'undefined' ) { windowOpen.close(); } windowOpen = window.open( el.getAttribute( 'href' ), 'wpcomfacebook', 'menubar=1,resizable=1,width=600,height=400' ); return false; } } ); } )(); var windowOpen; ( function () { function matches( el, sel ) { return !! ( el.matches && el.matches( sel ) || el.msMatchesSelector && el.msMatchesSelector( sel ) ); } document.body.addEventListener( 'click', function ( event ) { if ( ! event.target ) { return; } var el; if ( matches( event.target, 'a.share-telegram' ) ) { el = event.target; } else if ( event.target.parentNode && matches( event.target.parentNode, 'a.share-telegram' ) ) { el = event.target.parentNode; } if ( el ) { event.preventDefault(); // If there's another sharing window open, close it. if ( typeof windowOpen !== 'undefined' ) { windowOpen.close(); } windowOpen = window.open( el.getAttribute( 'href' ), 'wpcomtelegram', 'menubar=1,resizable=1,width=450,height=450' ); return false; } } ); } )(); </script> <script> /(trident|msie)/i.test(navigator.userAgent)&&document.getElementById&&window.addEventListener&&window.addEventListener("hashchange",function(){var t,e=location.hash.substring(1);/^[A-z0-9_-]+$/.test(e)&&(t=document.getElementById(e))&&(/^(?:a|select|input|button|textarea)$/i.test(t.tagName)||(t.tabIndex=-1),t.focus())},!1); </script> <script src='https://stats.wp.com/e-202251.js' defer></script> <script> _stq = window._stq || []; _stq.push([ 'view', {v:'ext',blog:'124297285',post:'562593',tz:'-5',srv:'newslanes.com',j:'1:11.6'} ]); _stq.push([ 'clickTrackerInit', '124297285', '562593' ]); </script> </body> </html>