Final Fantasy 16: Release Date, Story, And Everything We Know

Six years have passed since the last mainline installment in the decidedly not-so-final Final Fantasy series, making this one of the largest gaps between games in the series’ 35 years of history. However, all that waiting seems to be for good reason. What we’ve seen from Final Fantasy XVI makes the game look like a high-fantasy epic combining the grandeur of older titles with the cutting-edge technology of newer games, making us hopeful that this next entry will be well worth the wait.
We received a fresh look at Final Fantasy XVI during the summer showcase season, and even more details thanks to interviews with producer Naoki Yoshida. The game appears to be an incredibly ambitious Final Fantasy title, with unique larger-than-life battles and a story that spans decades of time. Here’s everything we know about Final Fantasy XVI.
Release date
Final Fantasy XVI is scheduled to release exclusively for PlayStation 5 on June 22, 2023.
It’s worth noting, however, that the game will not be cross-generation, meaning PS4 owners will have to make the move to PS5 in order to play it. Square Enix shared this news during the game’s reveal trailer, noting, “The following content is captured on PC emulating the PS5 experience,” before adding the latest entry in the Final Fantasy saga will, “not [be] available on other platforms for a limited time after release on PS5.”
Is Final Fantasy XVI coming to PC or Xbox?
Rejoice, PC gamers! In the most recent trailers for the game, Square Enix not only confirmed Final Fantasy XVI is coming to PC, but also elaborated on how long its exclusivity window will last. According to a recent trailer, PlayStation 5 exclusivity will end December 31, 2023, or roughly six months after the game’s initial release. While this does not necessarily mean Final Fantasy XVI will hit PC immediately after, we’re just thankful this window is much shorter than the one for Final Fantasy 7 Remake.
As for if Final Fantasy XVI is headed to Xbox, we’ve yet to receive any confirmation from Square Enix. Given that a handful of Final Fantasy titles are already on Xbox platforms, it wouldn’t be too surprising. That being said, we’re still waiting on that Final Fantasy 7 Remake port so it really could go either way.
The story so far
From what we can tell from the trailer and official website, there’s conflict between realms in the world of Valisthea and a bunch of political drama, but also a focus on Dominants. Dominants are the few special people who can wield the power of Eikons, which are what summons are called in FFXVI’s world (and in FFXIV).
It looks like you’ll go through two separate time frames in FFXVI’s story, which you can see from main character Clive Rosfield’s evolution from a spiffy young man with a fancy haircut to a grizzled veteran with a scruffy beard and a mark tattooed on his face later in life. Yoshida told us the story will span three different eras: Clive in his teens, 20s, and 30s.
Clive is the son of his realm’s archduke, and wields Eikon-related powers in combat but isn’t necessarily a Dominant himself. He’s sworn to protect his brother Joshua, the young boy in the trailer who was fated as a Dominant instead. However, as shown in the trailer, Joshua couldn’t control his Eikon–he summons Phoenix after watching someone presumably important get killed right before his eyes. These events are capped by a battle between Phoenix and Ifrit, which might be the tragedy (stated in the official character profiles) that drives Clive in FFXVI.
Yoshida told us that one of the main themes in FFXVI is the clash of values between multiple different people with different ideals sharing the same space, and trying to decide together what is right and wrong.
“You’re going to focus on those motivations and those struggles, and then, you’re going to delve even deeper and into darker themes when it comes to how people should live; should people live the life that was chosen for them or fight to break free from that kind of destiny?” he said.
Another character seen in the trailer is Jill Warrick. She’s the young girl with grayish hair who accompanies Joshua. She’s said to have a complicated life and comes from another realm. She was essentially adopted by the Rosfields, and acts as a mediary between warring nations. She’s said to be a trusted confidant to both Clive and Joshua.
Throughout the debut trailer, you see other characters in battle and in conversations about the political turmoil that seems to be fueling the war in Valisthea. You see other iconic Eikons like Shiva and Titan being used on the battlefield. It looks like Eikons, and Dominants by extension, are akin to powerful weapons of war that shift the balance of power between realms in Valisthea. There’s also a fight against an armor-clad lance-wielding Dragoon, said to be an Imperial Viper, which has the characters shook–another series staple.
FFXVI’s world also revolves around Mothercrystals, which are said to bless the land with aether (basically magic). But a destructive force called The Blight is also washing over the world. It’s worth keeping in mind that FFXVI’s tagline is, “The legacy of the crystals has shaped our history for long enough.” We’re not sure what it means, but it’s provocative and may have to do with what’s been happening to Valisthea.