Flashback 2022: Web3, 5G tech, metaverse, and decentralisation,

The conception of Web 3.0 can be traced back to Gavin Wood, who coined the term and idea in 2014. As the importance and role of technology across businesses skyrocketed during the pandemic, the idea of a decentralised version of the internet started creating a roaring buzz in virtually every industry. Because this new version of the internet focuses on using machine-led learning to understand big data, it creates a user-driven semantic webspace, hyper perfecting user experience and engagement.

The vision and purpose of Web 3.0 is to create a more intelligent, interconnected, open, and decentralised webspace such that user data is distributedly entitled, almost making them anonymous and untraceable. The appeal lies in removing control from big tech conglomerates on user data and ensuring the reliability of having private data on the internet. What entails the future of this internet generation?

The metaverse broadly refers to shared, immersive digital environments which people can move between and may access via virtual reality or augmented reality headsets or computer screens. Some tech CEOs are betting it will be the successor to the mobile internet. The term was coined in the dystopian novel “Snow Crash” three decades ago. This year CEOs of tech companies from Microsoft to Match Group have discussed their roles in building the metaverse. In October, Facebook renamed itself Meta to reflect its new metaverse focus.

Decentralising, or the transfer of power and operations from central authorities like companies or governments to the hands of users, emerged as a key theme in the tech industry. Such shifts could affect everything from how industries and markets are organised to functions like content moderation of platforms. Twitter, for example, is investing in a project to build a decentralised common standard for social networks, dubbed Bluesky.

Metaverse: Privacy concerns, user identities, and cybersecurity threats



Though still in the experimental stage, Singapore is already witnessing a burgeoning economy within the metaverse, potentially creating a new frontier worth trillions of dollars that banks, consumers and companies can tap into for further growth. An estimated $54 billion is spent on virtual goods in the metaverse every year.

Consequently, many brands have tapped into the metaverse to further enrich the consumer experience. Virtual worlds are being built like video games, bridging the gap between digital and physical reality. However, while companies are hoping to leverage the metaverse for business and customer engagement, it also means they have to deal with privacy issues among other greater security risks such as fraud, identity theft and other cybercriminal threats.

“The new paradigm will be let’s just have a meeting in the metaverse,” says Sean Duca, Vice President and Regional Chief Security Officer, Asia Pacific & Japan, Palo Alto Networks in an interview.



On privacy and user data in the metaverse, he explains, “If you just think about privacy in general, we transact for the purchase of goods and services online. And doing that in the metaverse is effectively no different. So businesses have a responsibility and it’s incumbent on a business to really protect the data they collect from the users. I’ve always believed that if you collect it, you need to protect it.”

Web3 and its cosmic impact on decentralised usage for business transformation



A new era of the internet is taking shape as we speak. Spearheading the web of tomorrow, it will be the metaverses, decentralised authorities, and next-gen technologies that will redefine tech in the everyday. What the implications of web3 will be on the future of the internet is something businesses have to ponder upon to foresee further market trends.

“Web3 is a step in the right direction to reduce our dependency on tech conglomerates but let’s not be naïve to think that there will be no monopoly,” mentions Tim Dierckxsens, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, Venly, in an interesting interaction.



He brings up a notable prediction that those who want to enter the Web3 need to understand – even though digital markets are volatile and consumer behaviour patterns are unpredictable, it’s eventually an opportunity for monopoly in every market no matter how niche or nascent in its stages. Elaborating further, he states, “The ICO and NFT hype is the modern-day gold rush. This is an opportunity to pioneer and be one of the first people to venture into new territories and build out an entire market. All in all, I believe there is a great opportunity to build a career within Web3.”

Commenting on Web3’s potential to protect user data privacy unlike ever before, in a candid conversation, Subramanian Gopalaratnam, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Technology Officer (Customer Success), Resulticks explains it well, “Web3 is also referred to as the “read/write/own” phase of the internet. Instead of gaining access to free tech platforms—such as Instagram—in exchange for their personal data, internet users can engage in the management of internet protocols directly.”

He proceeds to quote its importance and says, “As Web3 approaches, we must brace for many disruptions as it will fundamentally shake up how business operates via the internet. Some of the changes are already underway. In the gaming space, for instance, business models are shifting from the free-to-play model to a play-to-stream one.”



If Web3 will have an impact on all industries drastically is still a question and as we go into a new year full of tech advancements, is definitely a probability. Yet, we will need precise success and delivery data and statistics regarding the same – similar to that of the gaming industry to dissect its actual business impact.

Deploying 5G in the telecom industry



Another next-generation technology that has promising implications and use cases is the 5G revolution and its already huge impact on the telecommunication industry. The telecommunications industry is growing and transforming rapidly to support digitalisation and help the nation’s economy to recover faster. This is where telco operators play a vital role to ensure people stay connected and have a seamless digital experience.

“When it comes to 2023, we expect a surge in broadband data traffic will continue next year, given the rising 3G/4G subscribers, affordable data tariff and mobile handsets, players’ investments in capacity networks, and the trend of shifting from offline to online activities,” says Desmond Cheung, Chief Technology Officer, Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison in an exclusive interview.



On how 5G tech will evolve Indonesia’s telecom industry specifically, he spoke to us in detail and stated, “More than just speed, 5G will provide a platform for unlocking many innovations and opportunities to improve societies and the economy. Together with the regulator and other telco industry players, we need to accelerate the ecosystem readiness that consists of Device, Network, and Application, while preparing Indonesia’s human resources to adapt with the future development.”