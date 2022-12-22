Florida News Digest

Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up for select Florida stories. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s complete coverage of Florida and the rest of the world, visit Coverage Plan at newsroom.ap.org

CENSUS-US POPULATION — The U.S. population grew by 1.2 million people this year, with growth largely driven by international migration, and the nation now has 333.2 million residents. That’s according to estimates released Thursday by the U.S. Census Bureau. Net international migration — the number of people moving into the U.S. minus the number of people leaving — was 1 million residents from 2021 to 2022. By Mike Schneider. SENT: 378 words with AP Photos.

BEAR KILLED-FLORIDA ZOO — Officials say a bear escaped an exhibit at a Florida zoo and attacked a zookeeper before being fatally shot by workers.

FBN–BUCCANEERS-CARDINALS PREVIEW — GLENDALE, Ariz. — Tom Brady will be making his 331st career start at quarterback when his Tampa Bay Buccaneers travel to face the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. The Cardinals will counter with third-stringer Trace McSorley, who will make his first career start when the two teams meet on Christmas Day. By David Brandt. UPCOMING: 750 words, photos by 3 p.m. MST.

FBN–JAGUARS-JETS — Trevor Lawrence and the surging Jacksonville Jaguars (6-8) have won two in a row to get into the AFC playoff hunt. They’ll try to keep pace Thursday night against Zach Wilson and the New York Jets (7-7), who have lost three straight and seen their postseason hopes take a significant hit. By Pro Football Writer Dennis Waszak Jr. UPCOMING: 800 words, photos. Game starts 8:15 p.m.

FBC–GASPARILLA BOWL PREVIEW — Wake Forest and Missouri, coming off regular seasons in which both teams lost several close games, look to end the year on a winning note in the Gasparilla Bowl. Wake Forest lost three games by six points or fewer points. Missouri came up short by seven points or less four times, including a four-point loss to No. 1 Georgia. By Mark Didtler. UPCOMING: 500 words, photos by 2 p.m. EST. .

BKC–N.J.I.T.-SOUTH FLORIDA — N.J.I.T. plays South Florida at Yuengling Center. UPCOMING: 150 words, more on merit.

BKC–NORTH FLORIDA-BETHUNE-COOKMAN — North Florida plays Bethune-Cookman at Moore Gymnasium. UPCOMING: 150 words, more on merit.

MISSION, Kan. —- President Joe Biden has warned Americans to take seriously a storm that is spreading severe cold, snow and wind. He said Thursday in the Oval Office that “this is not like a snow day when you were a kid.” Temperatures are plunging far and fast the storm forms ahead of Christmas weekend. The National Weather Service says that frigid air will move through the central United States to the east and that windchill advisories will affect about 135 million people in coming days. Forecasters expect a bomb cyclone to develop near the Great Lakes. That occurs when atmospheric pressure drops quickly in a strong storm. By Heather Hollingsworth and Jill Bleed. SENT: 694 words, photos. Developing.

WASHINGTON —- The Senate appears back on track to pass a $1.7 trillion bill to finance federal agencies through September. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced Thursday that the Senate would consider some 15 amendments before voting on final passage of the package. Most of the amendments will be subject to a 60-vote threshold to pass, generally dooming them to failure in the evenly divided 100-member Senate. An agreement from both sides on which amendments would be voted on was needed to lock in an expedited vote on final passage and get the measure approved before a government shutdown would begin at midnight Friday. By Kevin Freking. SENT: 571 words, photos

PHOENIX —- Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey will take down a makeshift wall made of shipping containers at the Mexico border, settling a lawsuit and political tussle with the federal government over trespassing on federal lands. The Biden administration and the Republican governor entered into an agreement that Arizona will cease installing the containers in any national forest, according to court documents filed Wednesday in U.S. District Court. The stipulation says Arizona must remove the shipping containers already present in southeastern Cochise County by Jan. 4. The resolution comes just two weeks before Democrat Katie Hobbs, who opposes the construction, takes over as governor. SENT: 314 words, photo

WASHINGTON —- The idea of a daring wartime trip by Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Washington had percolated for some time before the surprise visit was revealed just hours ahead of the Ukrainian president’s arrival. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi discussed the visit with Ukrainian officials during a summit in Croatia in October. And Biden administration officials had for months been talking with Ukraine about a potential Zelenskyy visit. Zelenskyy had indicated to President Joe Biden the U.S. was the first country he wanted to visit when the time was right for him to travel. Finally, on Dec. 11, Zelenskyy told Biden the time had arrived. From there, things quickly fell into place for Wednesday’s whirlwind visit. By Seung Min Kim. SENT: 971 words, photos.

