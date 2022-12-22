Furious driver slams ‘selfish’ neighbours in ‘tactical’ parking

None of the spaces on the road are reserved or permit-only, meaning that anyone can park in them, provided they are not subject to restrictions.

Despite this, many people have vented their anger at so-called “tactical parking”, where people will strategise with others to move cars back and forth to ensure they keep their spaces.

There are some communities online that offer tips on how to get better at tactical parking, saying it comes with benefits.

They claim it offers a “quick getaway”, as well as a better view, allows drivers to be more aware of their surroundings and makes life easier.

