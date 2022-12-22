Fury as Morrisons ‘sell Christmas turkey for £147’





Social media users have erupted after a photo of a £147.50 Morrisons Christmas turkey was shared by a bemused shopper on Twitter. The bird was described as an organic bronze turkey, that had been “free to forage in open pastures” and was “naturally slower growing for a fuller flavour”. Despite serving between eight and twelve people, the seven kilogram turkey has gone viral for its costly price tag.

Twitter user @NoContextBrits shared an image of the turkey, adding the caption: “Broken Britain indeed.” The post quickly generated a fierce response on the social media platform as people hit out at rising Christmas expenses amid the cost of living crisis. User @adcogfx said: “[It] would be cheaper to buy an actual bronze turkey.” Another user @MarcDan83224371 added: “And at three hours 38 minutes cooking time, it’ll cost a further £276.20 in energy to achieve the correct level of dryness and tastelessness.”

While some users were quick to judge the hefty price tag, others highlighted the quality of the poultry. @ClaireEMitchell wrote: “Organic turkeys will have had a better quality of life than non-organic and some people are willing to pay extra for things like this.” @ian_pimlott added: “Calm down, it’s a specialty product that costs a lot more than normal to produce – 99 percent are cheap, not like this. “[It’s] like posting a picture of a Ferrari price tag and saying all cars are expensive. [It] needs some perspective.” Read more: Christmas getaway rips off drivers with fuel prices, RAC claims