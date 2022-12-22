Categories
Gaming

Game of the Year: #10 – Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2


Game of the Year: #10 - Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 1

There was a time when Call of Duty games would sweep Game of the Year deliberations. At its height in the PS3 days, the Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfares of the world would regularly scoop up awards while Uncharted: Drake’s Fortune could only sit and watch. A lot has changed since then, which is perhaps a testament to the quality of 2022’s Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 as the franchise returns to the conversation of what takes top honours.

Building on 2019’s rebooted Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, Infinity Ward delivers another exhilarating and intense campaign that breaks away from the traditional FPS levels of old with some gimmick missions involving driving, stealth, and that classic AC-130. It’s easily one of the best single player offerings from the Call of Duty series in a while, which with a growing list of co-op levels to tackle, provides those uninterested in online multiplayer with something to keep coming back to.

Source link

Google News

By Google News

GoogleNews is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.