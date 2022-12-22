Gamic Launches Social Chat App for Web3 Communities and Gamers

Imagine a chat platform that combines a smooth wallet experience with advanced community management tools.

Gamic, Africa’s leading provider of gaming and Web3 solutions, is excited to announce the launch of its new social chat app, specifically designed for Web3 communities and gamers.

The app is already available on the web, and a mobile version for iOS and Android is set to come out in early 2023. It has a number of tools and features that are designed for its audiences, such as wallet services that let users swap, NFT, and bridge tokens. One of the most exciting aspects of Gamic is its focus on simplicity and user-friendliness. The platform consolidates all the tools and services needed to interact with blockchain applications into a single, easy-to-use interface. This eliminates the need for users to switch between different applications, which can be frustrating and confusing for those who are not familiar with the technology.

Gamic is also adding a ranking system for rewards to encourage people to use and engage with the platform. Users can move up in the ranks by joining communities or adding content, and they can use the rewards they earn to access different benefits on the platform.

According to Ukeme Okuku, CEO of Gamic, “We are thrilled to be able to offer this new chat app to Web3 gaming and creator communities. Our goal is to build a platform which enables users to connect and engage with one another and also rewards them for their participation and contribution in the space. We believe this will help foster a strong and vibrant community on our platform.”

Gamic is committed to continually improving and expanding the capabilities of its chat app. The company plans to add new features and tools in the coming months to make the user experience even better.

You can create or join an existing community now!

Try the Gamic app now! Visit gamic.app

For more information about Gamic and its new chat app, visit gamic.app

About Gamic

Gamic is a leading provider of gaming and Web3 solutions, with a focus on making a platform for gamers to connect, share content, and interact with each other in a more meaningful way. The company is committed to pushing the boundaries of how we communicate and connect especially in gaming, community building, and the Web3 ecosystem, while constantly seeking new ways to innovate and improve its offerings.

Website: gamic.app

Social media: @gamichq

Twitter: @mygamichq