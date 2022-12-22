Categories
Business

George Harrison Said It Was Good That Paul McCartney Sued the

George Harrison claimed it was good that Paul McCartney sued The Beatles around the time the group split in 1970. It might have caused animosity between the Fab Four at the time. However, a couple of years later, it helped them.

The Beatles performing on the rooftop of Apple Headquarters in 1969.
The Beatles | Freddie Reed/Daily Mirror/Mirrorpix via Getty Images

The group’s split is complex

In 1970, George told Howard Smith (per George Harrison on George Harrison: Interviews and Encounters) The Beatles’ split wasn’t any more gloomy than it had been for much of the band’s life.

Source link

Google News

By Google News

GoogleNews is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.