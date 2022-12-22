Get Disney Plus for a whole year at lowest EVER price





Run out of things to watch on Netflix? Struggling to find a new binge-watch on BBC iPlayer? If you’re looking to supercharge your streaming over the Christmas period, this latest Disney Plus deal could be the answer. Disney Plus costs £7.99 per month, although you can get 12-months for the price of 10 months when you sign-up for an annual plan. This deal is available year-round – this isn’t a Boxing Day sale to write home about. However, there is a way to drop the Disney Plus annual subscription to its lowest ever price. The clever trick combines the lower cost of a one-year plan with a £15 discount code that’s available to new members who sign-up for TopCashback.

For those who don’t know, TopCashback is a brilliant tool for bargain-hunters that returns a small percentage of whatever you’re buying online. All you need to do is launch your chosen retailer – like Amazon, Currys, Argos, or in this case, Disney Plus – from the TopCashback dashboard and then shop as usual with the same login, same saved payment card, same shipping address. But a few days after your order has shipped, you’ll be credited with cashback from the purchase. For a limited time, new TopCashback members will get £15 to spend on any existing deal from its partners. With both the one-off £15 discount code and lower-cost of the annual plan applied to your Disney Plus subscription, you’ll pay less than £5 per month to watch everything on the streamer ad-free. And because you’ve paid for a one-year plan, you’ll be shielded from any price rises in the next 12 months. That could be incredibly important with the expected launch of a new ad-supported subscription tier for Disney Plus users in the UK next year which, if the House of Mouse follows the same pattern established in the United States, could see the price of the ad-free plan increased and the new ad-support tier take its place – leaving the starting price untouched.

For comparison, the most affordable Netflix subscription is £4.99 per month, but this plan is limited to 720p picture quality, includes adverts when watching shows and films, and does not offer the full catalogue available with other subscription tiers. If you want to watch Netflix in 4K quality, like you’re able to do with any subscription tier to Disney Plus, you’ll need to pay a hefty £15.99 per month. Meanwhile, Amazon’s Prime Video, which offers a similar set of features to Disney Plus – like streaming up to 4K Ultra HD at no extra cost, downloads to your phone or tablet for offline viewing, and access to the full catalogue of TV shows and films, costs £5.99 per month.

For those who don’t know, Disney Plus offers a vast library of movies, TV shows, and documentaries from Walt Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, 20th Century Fox, and National Geographic. This means you’ll have access to a wide range of content for all ages, including The Lion King, Toy Story, and Frozen, as well as new exclusive releases like The Mandalorian, Star Wars: Andor, Dopesick, and WandaVision. Unlike Netflix, Disney Plus only offers a single subscription plan. As such, you’ll unlock all features – including the ability to stream on up to four devices at the same time, download content to watch offline on a flight, and stream in 4K Ultra HD and Dolby Atmos – without paying more. All you’ll need is a speedy internet connection. Disney Plus is a great option for families, as it offers a wide range of age-appropriate content for younger viewers and adults alike. The streamer also offers strict content restrictions – so younger viewers won’t be able to watch inappropriate content on their profile (searches won’t even show the content exists on the platform). Profiles with access to everything available on Disney Plus can be protected by a PIN. Disney Plus is available on iPhone, iPad, Android phones and tablets, Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku, Chromecast with Google TV, Sky Q, Sky Stream, Sky Glass, Xbox Series X|S, Sony PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Android TV, Nvidia Shield, Samsung Smart TVs, and much more.