GP warns against taking calcium and iron supplements together

These include:

Making you more at risk of illness and infection – a lack of iron affects the immune system

Increasing your risk of developing complications that affect the heart or lungs – such as an abnormally fast heartbeat (tachycardia) or heart failure

In pregnancy, causing a greater risk of complications before and after birth.

Doctor Ooi’s claim was backed by a study, published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition.

It found a specific amount of the supplements combined with eating a meal had a “significant” impact.

“However, at the latter levels (600mg calcium and 18mg iron), calcium citrate and calcium phosphate reduced iron absorption significantly by 49 percent and 62 percent, respectively,” the study said.

