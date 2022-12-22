‘Hard as Nails’ Novak Djokovic Impresses Tennis Community by

The Serbian tennis player, Novak Djokovic has been recently traveling around the globe quite often during the off-season. However, the 21-time singles Grand Slam champion has made a return to the court for an exhibition event in Dubai. During the event, Djokovic was spotted showcasing his latent talent for dancing and “shaking his booty”.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The tennis community was further impressed with the Wimbledon champion’s hilarious dance moves. They also used their online platform to react to a video clip in which Djokovic was spotted dancing. The former world No. 1 tennis player is representing Team Falcons for the exciting event in Dubai. However, rather than being impressed by his on-court skills, many fans were amused to see Djokovic’s dance moves on the sidelines.

Fans go frenzy over Novak Djokovic and his hilarious moves

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The Serbian tennis legend’s amazing talents and skills extend beyond the realms of tennis. Notably, Novak Djokovic recently showcased his brilliant dance moves during the World Tennis League in Dubai. The 21-time singles Grand Slam champion was initially scheduled for a match against the Australian tennis star, Nick Kyrgios.

READ MORE- 41-Year-Old Serena Williams Sizzles Her Way Through a ‘Blurry’ Miami Reunion Alongside Khloe and Kim Kardashian

However, due to some fitness issues, Djokovic pulled out of the exciting match of the event in Dubai. He, later on, cheered on his teammates while also entertaining the audience with some of his entertaining dance moves on the court. The Wimbledon champion was spotted dancing to a popular Bollywood track on the sidelines.

Later on, a video clip of Djokovic also got emerged on social media with the caption “Nole shaking his booty”. A slew of tennis fans witnessed the bold moves of the Serbian tennis player. One of the fans reacted by commenting, “nole can get away with this because he’s hard as nails.”

Another fan reacted by saying, “Always a clown 🤡! Djoker will impress props as GOAT 🐐 of clown 🤡”

Dancing on the tennis court is not something new for Djokovic, as he has previously showcased his comical dance moves on various other occasions.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The tennis community has already been awed by the 21-time singles Grand Slam champion’s remarkable talent on the court. However, Djokovic’s dance moves off the court are also a significant source of amusement for the fans. What do you think about his bold dance moves during the exhibition event? Let us know in the comments section.

WATCH THIS STORY – Hilarious Meaning of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, and Serena Williams on Urban Dictionary!