Harry ‘in tears’ in new moving photo showing Duke embracing veteran





An image of Prince Harry “in tears” embracing an Army veteran has been posted on Instagram by his friend and photographer Misan Harriman. The Duke, who himself served in the military for a decade, is seen giving the veteran a hug in the newly-released black-and-white image.

Mr Misan is a long-time friend of Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle. The couple have previously called upon the photographer to document some of their most personal moments, including the announcement of Meghan's pregnancy with Lilibet. He also captured the first released portrait of the couple's daughter, which was taken during the family-of-four's visit to the UK for the late Queen's Platinum Jubilee in June. The photograph was captioned: "A special moment earlier this year. A truly extraordinary moment between invictus games UK Team member Tony Young and Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex. The Prince was visibly moved after the embrace and tears were flowing all around the stadium."

The couple are shown on the image but one important detail is notably missing – their two children, Archie and Lilibet. Many royal fans were left disappointed that the two little ones did not feature on the card. The couple used their 2021 Christmas card to release the first image of their second child, daughter Lilibet. In last year's festive card, Archie can be seen sat on Harry's lap, whilst Meghan is holding up their adorable daughter. The couple are both captured looking lovingly at their little girl.

The couple now reside in the US, after stepping down as senior royals in 2020. Their departure, almost three years ago, has added to tensions between them and the Royal Family. The family-of-four are currently based in Montecito in California.