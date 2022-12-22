Harry & Meghan documentary judged less accurate than The Crown

Harry & Meghan: Netflix releases latest trailer for volume II

The latest season of The Crown and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s docuseries both aired on Netflix in the past two months. In the wake of The Queen’s death in September, both programmes spurred controversy for their telling of behind-the-scenes events within the British monarchy. Although Harry & Meghan is promoted as a factual documentary, and The Crown a work of fiction based on real events, a new poll has revealed the public believes the series to be more inaccurate than The Crown. The debate has prompted the Government to propose legislation for increased regulation of streaming platforms.

The first three episodes of Harry & Meghan were released on Netflix on December 8, with the final instalments dropping last Thursday. Meanwhile, the fifth season of the streaming platform’s highly popular dramatisation of The Queen’s reign, The Crown, was released a month prior on November 9. The former is intended as an authentic and revealing telling of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s treatment at the hands of the media and the Firm, the latter a television drama. Despite this, a new Ipsos poll conducted between December 13 and 14 found the public was more likely to see Harry & Meghan as an inaccurate depiction of events (37 percent) than The Crown (28 percent).

Just under four in ten people believe Harry & Meghan is very or fairly inaccurate

Kelly Beaver, the Chief Executive of Ipsos in the UK, said: “There has been a lot of talk about The Crown TV series and the Sussexes’ documentary recently, and while public opinion is relatively split over the impact of the former, Britons are more likely to think Harry & Meghan will have a damaging effect.” Less than a quarter of respondents (23 percent) said they believed Harry & Meghan to be accurate, although this rose to 40 percent for those between the ages of 18 and 34. Almost half (46 percent) of younger viewers of The Crown trusted its veracity. The poll also measured the perceived impact of the programmes on the institution’s reputation. While 23 percent thought The Crown had negatively affected the Royal Family’s standing in the public eye, 39 percent thought as much about Harry & Meghan. READ MORE: Meghan and Harry told to ‘kiss America goodbye’ by US

The latest season of the Crown centres on the breakdown of Prince Charles and Diana’s marriage

Covering the Nineties – one of the Firm’s most turbulent decades – the fifth season of The Crown drew much criticism upon release for sensationalising and fabricating events. As a result, actress Dame Judi Dench and many others called upon the platform to add a disclaimer informing viewers that the series was not historically accurate. The show’s creator, Peter Morgan, subsequently admitted to “forsaking accuracy but not the truth.” The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s series contained a slew of damaging claims about the monarchy, including allegations of lying, racism, and a policy of feeding the press negative stories about the couple to deflect tabloid attention. Although Buckingham Palace has not issued an official statement in response, many of the documentary’s claims have since been contested – from the fact that Meghan wasn’t allowed to wear the same colours as other royal women, to Harry being forced to propose in the UK. Before a single episode had aired, the Sussexes were accused of misleading viewers by using unconnected footage in the trailer. A black-and-white picture of photographers using long lenses supposedly to take pictures of the couple turned out to be from the premiere of the final Harry Potter film in 2011. DON’T MISS:

Film crews accompanied the Sussexes to various engagements to capture footage for their documentary

While the backlash against The Crown came to nothing, the debate over the accuracy of Harry & Meghan has gone all the way to Parliament. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is set to introduce a law bringing streaming platforms including Netflix, Amazon Prime and others under the jurisdiction of the broadcasting watchdog Ofcom for the first time. Under the provisions of the Media Bill, the state regulator would be granted the power to impose fines of up to £250,000 or an amount of up to five percent of their revenue, whichever would be higher. Tim Loughton, Conservative MP for East Worthing and Shoreham, said the series had used “highly questionable” editing and ought to be supervised the same way as British broadcasters like the BBC.