Help to Buy meltdown – Taxpayers face £25bn house price crash

There are two obvious reasons why house prices are so high in the UK. The first is that we aren’t building enough homes to keep up with our rocketing population.

The second is that years of near-zero interest rates made borrowing cheap, tempting buyers to take on more debt.

There is a third reason, one almost nobody talks about, but is about to inflict serious damage on the nation’s tattered finances.

In a desperate bid to help first-time buyers get on the property ladder, the government decided to give them a helping hand. Using taxpayers’ money.

In 2013, former Chancellor George Osborne unleashed the Help to Buy scheme. Last year, Rishi Sunak follow this up with the Mortgage Guarantee Scheme.

In both cases, taxpayers are backstopping high loan-to-value (LTV) mortgages that banks and building societies deemed too dangerous to offer themselves.

If house prices crash and indebted buyers hand back the key to their homes, the banks are in the clear. Taxpayers will clear up the mess and the total liability is heading towards £25billion.

That’s a major concern as the Office for Budget Responsibility predicts house prices will drop 10 percent over the next two years.

It’s a scandal, that nobody talks about. That will soon change.