Here’s The Surprisingly Long List Of People John Mayer Has Ever

John Mayer is back in the news for his dating history!
In case you didn’t know, John is somewhat an infamous dater.
He’s kind of like the original Pete Davidson.
But now he’s done with dating!
“I quit drinking like six years ago, so I don’t have the liquid courage. I just have dry courage,” he said.
Sooo, because he’s had a particularly rich and famous dating history, let’s look at everyone he’s ever dated…
…and then he started dating Jennifer Love Hewitt.
You’ll probably remember John’s 2010 Playboy interview where he described sex with Jessica as “sexual napalm.”
“Sexually it was crazy. That’s all I’ll say. It was like napalm, sexual napalm,” he said.
Jess responded to these comments in her 2020 memoir, “He was the most loyal person on the planet, and when I read that he wasn’t, that was it for me. I erased his number. He made it easy for me to walk away.”
It was right after Cameron broke up with Justin Timberlake, and People said the two were spotted being “super flirty.”
In 2007, John also dated Minka Kelly.
Next up, we have another Jen.
I’m obviously talking about Jennifer Aniston.
They apparently dated in 2009 and 2010, and Taylor had a song about him called “Dear John” on her “Speak Now” album.
And then John dated Katy Perry.
They started dating in 2012.
He told CBS Sunday Morning, “For the first time in my life I don’t feel like I’m in a celebrity relationship,”
And that kind of ends it for a while.
But that’s really it! As we know now, John doesn’t really date anymore.
