H&M removes Justin Bieber merchandise following criticism from

Canadian singer-songwriter Justin Bieber arrives for the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on April 3, 2022.

H&M will no longer sell a line of Justin Bieber merchandise after the musician told fans he didn’t “approve” of the clothing bearing his name and likeness.

“The H&M merch they made of me is trash and I didn’t approve it,” the singer wrote in an Instagram story Monday. “Don’t buy it.”

H&M said Wednesday it will be removing the line from its stores and its website out of “respect” for Bieber. The company also denied claims that it didn’t seek his approval.

“H&M has followed all proper approval procedures, as we have done in this case, but out of respect for the collaboration and Justin Bieber, we have removed the garments from selling,” the company said in a statement.

A representative for H&M told CNBC it pulled all items from the line including t-shirts and hoodies. The collection also included tote bags and phone accessories, according to various media reports. Many of the products featured Bieber himself or lyrics to hit songs like “Ghost” from his 2021 album “Justice.”

As of midday Wednesday, a search for Bieber’s name on H&M’s website returned zero products.