Holiday light events continue, kids’ New Year’s Eve and more

HOLIDAYS

CELEBRATION IN THE OAKS: Nightly through Jan. 1, hours vary; City Park, 7 Victory Ave., New Orleans. Millions of lights line the roadways of the park, plus the Botanical and Carousel Gardens for driving, riding and walking tours. Tickets start at $5 per person. celebrationintheoaks.com.

NOLA CHRISTMASFEST: Through Dec. 30, hours vary; New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, 900 Convention Center Blvd. Indoor holiday festival includes skating, visits from characters, rides and décor. Tickets start at $25. nolachristmasfest.com.

“A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS”: 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. Dec. 27-28; Orpheum Theatre, 129 Roosevelt Way, New Orleans. Charlie Brown, Linus, Lucy and Snoopy hit the stage in a live show based on Charles Schulz’s characters from the 1965 classic animated short as the Peanuts gang grapples with putting on a Christmas pageant and discovering the true meaning of the holiday. Tickets start at $18. orpheumnola.com.

RIDES HOME: Through Jan. 2, residents of St. Bernard Parish who have too much to drink during the holiday season may call the Sheriff’s Office at (504) 271-2501 to receive a free, safe ride home from a deputy, no questions asked. Callers will be given a ride home, but will not be taken to a bar, nightclub or to another party.

KIDS’ NEW YEAR’S EVE: The Louisiana Children’s Museum will host its annual Noon Year’s Eve celebration Dec. 31 from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. with holiday activities, live music, a countdown to noon and more. Tickets are $23, $13 for members, at lcm.org.

COMMUNITY EVENTS

FOOTBALL SKILLS CAMP: New Orleans Saints All-Pro linebacker Demario Davis’ Devoted Dreamers Academy will host a youth football skills camp Dec. 28-30 at Jesuit High School, 4133 Banks St. in New Orleans. Open to players in grades 7-12; cost is $350, with need-based scholarships available. To sign-up for the camp and after-school program visit: www.devoteddreamersacademy.org

CHILDREN’S CHORUS: Registration is open for The New Orleans Children’s Chorus. Placement hearings will be held for singers ages 10-18 for advanced chorus, but not for those aged 5-9. Hearings start at 4 p.m. Jan. 6 at the NOCC office in Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church, 5800 Canal Blvd., New Orleans. Parents should contact Teena Baudier at (504) 388-8871 or email NOCChorus@outlook.com for more information and to schedule a placement hearing time.

MURDER MYSTERY PARTY: A Jane Austen-inspired murder mystery party with Claudia Gray, author of “The Murder of Mr. Wickham,” takes place on Jan. 17 at 6:30 p.m. at Blue Cypress Books, 8123 Oak St., New Orleans. Tickets, $30 at www.bluecypressbooks.com, include a signed copy of the book and an escape-room-style murder mystery produced by Killer Theater New Orleans Murder Mystery Experiences. Costumes encouraged.

CONCERTS & CULTURE

CARNIVAL HISTORY: Friends of the Cabildo’s Adult History Class: A History of Carnival is a four-week Zoom seminar beginning Jan. 23 that will look at the origins of Carnival, local African American traditions, history of Carnival satire, “folk” Carnival, gay carnival and highlight the 150th anniversary Rex exhibit at the Presbytere. Jan. 23-24 and 30-31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. $40 members | $50 general admission. friendsofthecabildo.org.

Jan. 23 | A Historical Overview of Carnival

Jan. 24 | African American Carnival

Jan. 30 | Washington Mardi Gras| Gay Carnival | Rex at 150

Jan. 31 | Satire of Carnival |The People’s Carnival | The Future of Carnival

NEW ORLEANS JAZZ MUSEUM: Tickets are on sale for a fall concert series to be presented by the Friends of the Cabildo at the New Orleans Jazz Museum, 400 Esplanade Ave. The schedule includes:

Marcia Ball, 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, $65

Sonny Landreth, 7 p.m. Friday, March 10, $65

The Iguanas, 7 p.m. Friday, April 21, $30.

Discounts are available for members. For tickets, visit friendsofthecabildo.org/foc-events-calendar.

CAMPS

BOOKS

POETRY READINGS: New Orleans writers Nikki Ummel, Elizabeth Miki Brina and Lauren Wethers will read from their works on Monday, at 6 p.m. Jan. 9 at Blue Cypress Books, at 8123 Oak St., New Orleans. The readings will be followed by Q&A and book signings.

CLASSES

BEGINNING AND INTERMEDIATE GENEALOGY: The East Bank Regional branch of the Jefferson Parish Library will present a free genealogy workshop with librarian Gwen Kelley Dec. 21 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the library, 4747 W. Napoleon Ave., Metairie. The topic is genealogy proof standard.

FREE EXERCISE CLASSES: The nonprofit Be Well — Come Together is organizing free exercise classes modified for all levels from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at 2525 Apollo Ave., Harvey. No registration is required. For information, call (504) 368-2525 or email bewellcometogether@gmail.com.

LEARN MAHJONG: Diane Schleifstein, the immediate past president of the Friends of the Jefferson Public Library, will lead a series of free classes on mahjong in the Jefferson Room at the East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon Ave., Metairie. The classes will be from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Jan. 10.

MEETINGS

BEREAVEMENT MINISTRY: The St. Christopher Catholic Church bereavement and support ministry will have a guest speaker on Jan. 12 at 6:15 p.m. in the Parish Center at the corner of Manson and Derbigny streets, Metairie. The talk will be on the loss of an infant. All are invited.