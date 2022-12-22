Holiday travel tips for flyers and drivers





Video above: Rossen Reports: Winter travel tricks as snow cancels flightsWith people planning to visit their families by road or air this holiday, the chaos that comes with traveling can be unbearable.Transportation Security Administration announced it expects to screen millions of people — close to pre-pandemic levels of travelers. The busiest days are expected to be Dec. 22 and Dec. 30.And even more people are expected to hit the road.Christmas Eve and Christmas Day will be the coldest South Florida has seen so far this season, and are expected to reach the lowest holiday temperatures since 1995. Weather | Radar | Hurricanes | Traffic | uLocal | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram Here are some tips to help people as they travel on the road or in the skies: Check the weatherWhether flying or driving, the weather can make an impact on your timing and route. Make sure to check your weather for your path here and then your airline status here.Plan as you packHave a few extras of the essentials — always.Know what you are going to need in the airport and keep those things in your carry-on bags where they can be easily accessed if you are flying. If you are driving, keep them in a backpack or bag in the backseat rather than the trunk so you can reach what you need without pulling over.If you are flying, put medicines and things you can’t be without in your backpack or purse in case your carry-on is checked because of a populated flight.When packing items in suitcases, keep things that aren’t necessarily needed toward the bottom. If shoes are dirty, wrap them in bags to keep clothes clean.Know your routeFor drivers, put your route into the GPS and take a deep breath, knowing you’ll get there even if there is some traffic. Call or text the people you are meeting up with every once in a while to keep them up to date on your ETA.For the flyers, download the app of the airline and check in before arriving at the airport. By downloading boarding passes and getting texts for any delays or cancellations, you won’t be taken off guard at the gate.Don’t get dehydrated or ‘hangry’Bring several types of snacks and drinks if you are traveling by car to avoid stopping for food.If you’re flying, bring snacks and an empty water bottle. After going through TSA, fill up the water bottle at a water fountain.Stay entertainedDon’t forget to download music whether you’re flying or driving.For flights or those who are passengers on car rides, bring books or movies. And don’t forget the entertainment for little ones.

