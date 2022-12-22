House probe of Jan. 6 pro-Trump riot is cooperating with DOJ

The member of the U.S. House Select Committee investigating the January 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol hold their final public meeting on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., December 19, 2022.

The committee started sending special counsel Jack Smith documents and transcripts last week, Punchbowl News reported earlier. Smith had asked the panel in a Dec. 5 letter to share all the materials it had gathered from its 18-month probe, according to the outlet. NBC News confirmed later Tuesday that the committee had received the letter from Smith’s office, citing a source familiar with the matter.

The committee’s reportedly extensive cooperation with the Justice Department was revealed one day after lawmakers on the panel voted unanimously to refer Trump to the DOJ for criminal prosecution.

The House select committee investigating the 2021 Capitol riot is providing documents and transcripts to the Department of Justice as the agency conducts multiple probes involving former President Donald Trump, multiple news outlets reported Tuesday.

Much of what the committee has given to DOJ is reportedly related to former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and attorney John Eastman, who pushed a legal theory to try to reverse Trump’s loss to President Joe Biden. The DOJ has also received Meadows’ text messages, along with witness transcripts related to an Eastman-backed scheme to try to appoint pro-Trump electors in key states in the 2020 election, Punchbowl reported.

Spokesmen for the select committee and the DOJ did not immediately respond to CNBC’s requests for comment.

Meadows and Eastman are each mentioned more than 100 times in a 154-page executive summary of the select committee’s investigation of the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection. On that day, a violent mob of then-President Trump’s supporters stormed the Capitol and disrupted the peaceful transfer of power to Biden, whose 2020 election victory Trump has never acknowledged as legitimate.

The summary was released Monday, as the committee referred Trump to the DOJ for multiple crimes, including conspiracy to defraud the government and inciting or assisting an insurrection. The committee’s final report is set to come out Wednesday.

Some members of the committee have already confirmed that the panel has provided some materials to the DOJ before they are set to be released publicly later this week.

“We’ve actually given some transcripts already to the Department of Justice and have for the — during the last month,” Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif., noted Monday on CNN. “We will be releasing transcripts starting Wednesday.”

Attorney General Merrick Garland named Smith as special counsel last month to investigate potential unlawful interference with the transfer of presidential power following the 2020 election, or Congress’ efforts to confirm Biden’s electoral victory on Jan. 6, 2021. Smith is also tasked with investigating potential violations related to Trump’s removal of hundreds of documents from the White House, including some bearing classified markings.