How to earn all Modern Warfare 2 Atomgrad Raid rewards

Modern Warfare 2 Season 1 Reloaded debuted the first-ever Call of Duty Raid, dubbed Atomgrad.

The three-person cooperative mode picks up from where the campaign left off, pitting players against all manner of enemy AI and puzzles that will require you to put your thinking cap on.

It is the first of five episodes, with a new episode set to arrive in every season. Episode 1 offers plenty of rewards to players who complete it, including a new Operator.

Here’s a look at all the Atomgrad Raid rewards and how to earn them.

All Modern Warfare 2 Atomgrad Raid rewards

Screenshot by Koh Wanzi/ONE Esports

You’ll receive the Gaz Convoy Operator skin the first time you complete the Raid, on top of one of seven randomized rewards.

There is no way to dictate which reward you receive, so you’ll need to complete the Raid seven times to earn all the rewards.

Two bonus rewards, including The Punchline weapon blueprint and Gaz Grass Ops skin, are tied to specific actions, such as completing the Raid on Veteran difficulty and purchasing the Raid bundle.

Veteran mode is unlocked by completing the Raid for the first time.

REWARD HOW TO EARN Gaz Convoy Operator skin Complete Raid once Graphic Price loading screen Random drop from completing Raid Graphic Gaz loading screen Random drop from completing Raid Eye on the Prize emblem Random drop from completing Raid Gaz Emblem Random drop from completing Raid Forest Price player card Random drop from completing Raid Gaz’s Gaze player card Random drop from completing Raid Enforcer Kastov 762 weapon blueprint Random drop from completing Raid The Punchline Bryson 800 weapon blueprint Complete Raid on Veteran difficulty Gaz Grass Ops Operator skin Purchase Raid bundle and complete Raid

