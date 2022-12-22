How to get Damascus camo in Modern Warfare 2 & Warzone 2

You might spot some Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 players running MW2019’s Damascus mastery camo in-game, and here’s how you’ll be able to unlock it yourself.





With the arrival of both Shipment and Shoot House in Modern Warfare 2 Season 1, the camo grind is truly underway for many players. Modern Warfare 2 challenges players with unlocking Polyatomic and Orion camos, but players have spotted Modern Warfare 2019’s Damascus camo in-game.

Here’s how you’ll be able to unlock the Damascus camo when it arrives in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2, and why you’re seeing it in-game already.

How to get Damascus camo in Warzone 2 & Modern Warfare 2

At the time of writing, you can’t unlock the Damascus camo in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 legitimately, you’ll have to wait for the leaked Tracer Pack: Damascus Forge 2 to arrive in the Store.

Damascus isn’t an unlockable camo this year, instead, it’s applied to a couple of weapon Blueprints. This leaked Tracer Pack includes Chimera and P890 Blueprints that feature Modern Warfare 2019’s classic Damascus camo. When the bundle arrives remains to be seen, but this is currently the only way to have the classic Damascus in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.

However, the first Damascus Forge has hit the Store, offering Kastov 545 and X13 Auto Blueprints with the same wavy pattern as Damascus but without the same color scheme as the original.

Why do Warzone 2 & Modern Warfare 2 players have Damascus camo?

But why are you seeing the classic Damascus camo in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2? Some hackers have access to unlock tools, unlocking all of the game’s camos and Blueprints, even ones that aren’t released yet.

Then there was a glitch where players could save Blueprints or skins if another player had it as their showcase, so you’re probably seeing the unreleased Blueprint more often because of this.

For more on Warzone 2, be sure to check out our other guides:

Best guns in Warzone 2 | Best controller settings for Warzone 2 | Best PC settings for Warzone 2 | How to ping enemies in Warzone 2 | Best Warzone 2 landing spots | Best FOV settings for Warzone 2 | How to use Proximity Chat in Warzone 2 | Best audio settings for Warzone 2 | How to get a nuke in Warzone 2 | How to get your loadout in Warzone 2 | Best Assault Rifles in Warzone 2

Image Credit: Activision