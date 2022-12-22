How to keep your pets safe and warm during cold winter storm

(CBS DETROIT) – A winter storm is approaching Michigan, and the snow, bitter cold temperatures and gusting winds are just as dangerous for our pets as they are for us.

The Michigan Humane Society is urging pet owners to keep animals safe from extreme winter weather that’s expected to last Thursday, Dec. 22 – Saturday, Dec. 24. The cold temperatures and snow can cause animals to suffer from frostbite, hypothermia, or death.

The shelter is suggesting pet owners do the following to keep their animals safe during the storm:

Bring animals indoors to a climate-controlled space.

Limit time outdoors to bathroom breaks and provide sweaters or coats, removing them once back indoors.

Make sure they have regular access to clean, unfrozen water.

If you’re using a dog house, make sure it meets standards set by the state of Michigan for shelter. Adequate shelter for dogs means a well-built, insulated, slant-roofed dog house. The interior should be just large enough for the dog to stand and lie down comfortable. It should be slightly elevated from the ground for air circulation. The door should also face away from prevailing winds and have a protective flap to eliminate drafts.

If an animal is cold to the touch, or their paws and ears are pale, they may be suffering from frostbite. Move the animal to a warmer area and contact your veterinarian immediately.

To report pets left outside without proper shelter in Detroit, Hamtramck, or Highland Park, residents can call the Michigan Humane Society’s Cruelty Hotline at 313-872-3401. A confidential message can be left 24 hours a day.