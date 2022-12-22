How to keep your pets safe in the winter weather

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) –

When you are preparing for the upcoming cold don’t forget about your pets.

The Humane Society of Parkersburg has several tips to keep your furry loved ones safe as we see this storm move through.

When preparing for snow, try to use ice melts instead of salt because salt can be damaging to your pets health.

Executive Director Gary McIntyre talked about keeping your pets safe in the freezing temperatures.

“You don’t want to leave an animal out there if you can avoid it. If you do choose to leave your animal outside, please make sure you’ve left them with shelter that’s lined with straw not blankets or pillows. Those things will freeze when they get water content in them, but straw will not. Make sure that they have water, which isn’t frozen, so you’re going to have a water heater in you’re bowl. Food available to them, and all of that should be out of the elements,” said McIntyre.

McIntyre went on to say that if your pet isn’t acting normal to get them looked at by a vet.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.