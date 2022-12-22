Categories
Gaming

If you only play Call of Duty or FIFA then you’re not a real


The Call of Duty and FIFA games are two of the world’s most popular gaming series. Millions of people around the world go out in droves to buy these games and then spend hours playing them online. They find themselves glued to their controllers or keyboards night after night, and spend hours theorizing the best teams or loadouts to play with. These people surely do play games. But in my eyes, they aren’t real gamers.

Gamers have a bad reputation in the mainstream media. There is an image that these are basement-dwellers, time-wasters, that gamers are aggressive and find it acceptable to shout slurs over voice chat. However, this is only a small percentage of people who play games. They just happen to be an angry, slur-screaming, online-only vocal minority.

Source link

Google News

By Google News

GoogleNews is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.