Categories
Gaming

I’m hooked on Call of Duty like it’s 2008 again (please don’t


Personal Picks

Game of the Year 2022

(Image credit: Future)

In addition to our main Game of the Year Awards 2022 (opens in new tab), each member of the PC Gamer team is shining a spotlight on a game they loved this year. We’ll post new personal picks, alongside our main awards, throughout the rest of the month.

I started playing Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 like an ex-smoker who’s sneaking Marlboros again: just a little pew pew here and there when my Steam friends are offline, just for the nostalgia, not because I really like it. Now, of course, I’m frequently up late fiddling with handgun attachments, trying to feel a little more like John Wick in round after round of Hardpoint or Team Deathmatch. Hooked again, after all these years. 

Modern Warfare 2’s guns are blazingly fun to wield. It’s everything about them, really: the way they handle, the reload animations, those tantalizing CoD hit markers and that headshot “swizzt.” The granular customization is the star, though, as Morgan talks about in his review. I’ve fallen deep into the gun tuning hole, and at this point I’m half playing Call of Duty and half just mucking around in the gun garage, adjusting recoil smoothness and bullet velocity and aim-down-sight speed, sometimes to squeeze a slightly better K/D ratio out of the next round and sometimes just for the joy of theorycrafting. 

Source link

Google News

By Google News

GoogleNews is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.