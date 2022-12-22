IPhone maker Apple suppliers look to augment India capacity, to invest Rs 2,800 crore on manufacturing unit in UP
“Seiko Advance Limited, an ink manufacturing company, expressed its desire to make its product on 5 acres of land in Sector 29 of YEIDA,” Singh informed. Seiko Advance Limited alone will invest Rs 850 crore and provide employment to thousands of people, he added.
Sector 29 is well-developed with several available facilities for companies.
The Apple suppliers, along with a known camera parts maker, proposed to set up a unit on about 23 acres of land with a proposed investment of Rs 2,800 crore.
Singh told IANS that Apple suppliers proposed the investment at a recently-held meeting in South Korea.
Seiko Advance creates ink for devices like the iPhones.
Meanwhile, Apple is fast forwarding its manufacturing plans in India and Vietnam in the wake of unrest in China over zero-Covid policy which has severely disrupted its supply chain, leading to an acute shortage of new iPhone 14 Pro models.
Apple has already started production of its flagship iPhone 14 at its contract manufacturer Foxconn’s plant in Sriperumbudur near Chennai.
