IPhone maker Apple suppliers look to augment India capacity, to invest Rs 2,800 crore on manufacturing unit in UP

As part of plans to steadily move away manufacturing and assembly operations from China due to supply chain disruptions in recent months, iPhone maker Apple is further ramping up manufacturing in India. The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority ( YEIDA ) on Wednesday said that some of Apple suppliers have applied for land near Greater Noida, with a proposed investment of Rs 2,800 crore, according to a report.

YEIDA CEO Arun Vir Singh said these companies have already deposited 10 per cent of the proposed allocation for land in Sector 29 under the Yamuna Authority near the upcoming Jewar airport in Greater Noida, news agency IANS reported.

“Seiko Advance Limited, an ink manufacturing company, expressed its desire to make its product on 5 acres of land in Sector 29 of YEIDA,” Singh informed. Seiko Advance Limited alone will invest Rs 850 crore and provide employment to thousands of people, he added.

Sector 29 is well-developed with several available facilities for companies.

The Apple suppliers, along with a known camera parts maker, proposed to set up a unit on about 23 acres of land with a proposed investment of Rs 2,800 crore.

Singh told IANS that Apple suppliers proposed the investment at a recently-held meeting in South Korea.

Seiko Advance creates ink for devices like the iPhones.

Apple CEO Tim Cook had visited the company in 2019, when he had said that the ‘Midnight Green’ colour dye was “only made by high-quality control and craftsmanship” at its plant.

Meanwhile, Apple is fast forwarding its manufacturing plans in India and Vietnam in the wake of unrest in China over zero-Covid policy which has severely disrupted its supply chain, leading to an acute shortage of new iPhone 14 Pro models.

Apple has already started production of its flagship iPhone 14 at its contract manufacturer Foxconn’s plant in Sriperumbudur near Chennai.