James Bond girl Jane Seymour poses alongside 007 actor Pierce

Jane Seymour, 71, is best known for playing the Bond Girl alongside Roger Moore in the 1973 hit Live and Let Die.

Likewise, Pierce Brosnan, 69, played the iconic James Bond for a total of four films from 1995 until 2002.

The Hollywood actress has sent fans crazy as she took to Instagram in view of her 269,000 followers to share a picture with the Bond hunk.

The pair could be seen gazing into each other’s eyes with Jane sharing the touching moment on Instagram.

She captioned the post: “BOND-ing with @piercebrosnanofficial! Always great catching up with my friend Pierce.”