Joe Jonas And Sophie Turner Are Selling Their Extremely Gorgeous

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner exude a very particular kind of celebrity “cool.”
They definitely have a vibe going on.
That vibe being an “upscale” human version of Urban Outfitters.
Like, I’d love to have a Negroni with them!
Anyway, their massive Miami mansion is for sale, and yep, it’s just as cool as they appear to be.
The six-bedroom, nine-bathroom home is on sale for a paltry $17 million.
There’s also a 94-foot private dock.
The living room is a mid-century modern masterpiece.
The bathroom has plenty of windows for people to watch you from.
They have this lovely *little* deck.
The bedroom is simple and chic.
Of course there’s a chandelier that doubles as an art piece.
The kitchen is fully equipped.
The dining room is perfectly matched with cool wallpaper and another cool chandelier.
Also, can we talk about those indoor plants?!
And, duh, there’s a pool.
So, yeah, if you have $17 million…I have the place for you to spend it!
