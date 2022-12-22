Johnny Depp’s call makes sick boy’s dream come true

The Pirates of the Caribbean legend also surprised Kori Parkin-Stovell with a PlayStation 5 games console. Kori, 11, is receiving palliative care after his body rejected two heart transplants.

He set up a pirate-themed YouTube channel and one of his dreams was to meet his idol Captain Jack, via the Make-A-Wish charity.

Mum Pixi, from Ripley, Derbys, said Kori was “overwhelmed” by the actor’s 20-minute video call.

After the Hollywood A-lister heard all about Kori he sent a recorded video message – then followed it up with a personal chat. Johnny, 59, said: “I wish you the best of luck. I am your number one fan, Captain Kori. All the respect and love mate.”

He said he would encourage his friends to follow Kori’s channel, where subscribers already include fellow Hollywood star Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.