Jurgen Klopp discloses Becker ‘risk’ after ban from prison visits

Jurgen Klopp has revealed that his attempts to visit Boris Becker in prison failed after he was banned and deemed a “security risk”. The retired tennis champion was released from HM Huntercombe last week and deported back to his home of Germany, and the Liverpool boss has now invited his long-time friend to a Liverpool game after they were stopped from seeing each other.

Becker was released from prison last week after serving eight months of his two-and-a-half year sentence under a fast-track scheme that sees foreign criminals released early and deported in an effort to relieve stress on British prisons. Following his release, the six-time Major champion gave a tell-all intervew on German TV station Sat.1 and revealed that Klopp was left unable to visit him in prison despite the two being good friends.

The Liverpool boss has now shared his version of events, revealing that it was deemed a “security risk” for him to visit the former world No 1 in HM Huntercombe Prison, leaving them only able to communicate via phonecalls. “Unfortunately I couldn’t visit him because according to the authorities I would have been a security risk if I visited,” the German football manager told Bild.

“That’s why it didn’t work. But that’s no longer important either – what matters is that Boris is free again.” Klopp also shared the contents of his phone calls with the three-time Wimbledon champion, explaining why it was important for him to keep supporting Becker during his time behind bars.

