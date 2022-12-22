K-Beauty Brand Launches Eco-Friendly Bio-Based Cushion Compact

Olive Young, a retailer with 1,200 stores across Korea and a global presence in 150 countries, has launched the Water Velvet Vegan Cushion SPF50+ by its private label brand, WakeMake.

WakeMake’s new cushion compact is made from bio-based plastic, and is an eco-friendly alternative to ABS.

The K-beauty brand partnered with CJ Biomaterials, a division of South Korea-based CJ Cheil Jedang, to create its curved, waterr-droplet-shaped cosmetic compact.

It’s made with a combination of two materials—PHA (polyhydroxyalkanoate) and PLA (polylactic acid).

PLA is bio-based and compostable, but it has limitations when used in cosmetic packaging, explains CJ Biomaterials. Blending PHA with PLA significantly improves PLA’s mechanical properties, such as toughness and ductility, the supplier explains.

The new material has improved impact resistance and can be molded in elegant shapes.

CJ Biomaterials says the PHA it supplies is “a softer, more rubbery version of PHA”—and it has “different performance characteristics than the crystalline or semi-crystalline forms that currently dominate the PHA market.”

The outside of WakeMake’s compact is made from the PHA-PLA blend. “It replaces petroleum-based ABS,” CJ Biomaterials states.

Seung-Jin Lee, head of biomaterials, CJ Cheil Jedang, comments, “This is an important milestone—we expect that the application of bio-based materials in the consumer goods market will expand beyond this launch.”

Lee adds, “We will widely promote the use of PHA in various markets, as it is an eco-friendly material that is effective for industrial-scale use. We are proud that our PHA products—which are derived from nature and return to nature—are helping to meet the growing demands from brands and consumers for more environmentally friendly products.”

CJ Biomaterials has also partnered with the makeup brand Banilla Co., which plans to launch cosmetics with containers made from bio-sourced materials in early 2023.

Photo on right via Olive Young

Read More

From K-Beauty to J-Beauty: Whereas K-Beauty is known for its playful approach, Japanese beauty is more about low-key luxury, time-tested ingredients, and is steeped in rituals.

K-Beauty Is Increasing Its Foothold in the U.S.: What makes K-beauty so special? For one, the packaging. We talked with beauty expert and founder of Peach & Lily Alicia Yoon.

A Growing Responsibility for Sustainable Packaging: Transparency is now a must—and new calls for industry collaboration.