Kate and Camilla’s new military titles explained in royal

The Colonel-in-Chief of all regiments is King Charles, but many regiments also have a Royal Colonel.

Princess Anne is Colonel of the Blues and Royals, while the late Queen’s cousin Prince Edward, Duke of Kent is Colonel of the Scots Guards.

Working members of the Royal Family hold several honorary military titles, and Prince Harry famously returned several after he stepped back from royal duties in 2020.

Harry is no longer Captain-General of the Royal Marines, Honorary Air Commandant of RAF Honington and Commondore-in-Chief Small Ships and Diving.

At royal events, Harry cannot wear his military uniform as he no longer holds the military honours, despite having served 10 years in the Army and on two tours of Afghanistan.

