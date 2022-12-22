Kate Garraway forced to clarify Christmas joke on GMB

There’s just three days until Christmas Day and the Good Morning Britain hosts wanted to know how viewers would be celebrating. Unfortunately, Kate Garraway left bosses in the gallery horrified when she revealed what she plans to do with her washing up over the festive period and she had to clarify she was joking.
Ben began: “We’re talking traditions today. What are those traditions that you maintain in your household?
“Very few people sing carols door to door now Kate?”
“I know,” his co-hsot replied. “And do you know, a lot of people say the last time they sung a Christmas carol was in primary school. Isn’t that a shame?”
Ben agreed it was a “long time ago” as Kate joked it was longer for her.
READ MORE: The Traitors viewers left raging as ‘spoiler’ exposed on Lorraine
“Just leave it. Find a cat that can lick it clean. Something like that.”
As Kate’s co-host’s laughed, the presenter appeared shocked as she exclaimed: “My God, I’ve actually just had shame and horror in my ear from the gallery then.
“That was a joke! I would like to point out, that was a joke.”
Those tuning into the show took to Twitter to share their own traditions with Peter Mullins sharing: “You should spend Christmas the way you want to. If you don’t like Turkey or Christmas pudding, you don’t have to have it, there are other options available.
“Traditions change over the years, with not many going to church on Christmas morning on what is a religious event.”
Sam Granger added: “We have our Christmas dinner on Christmas Eve, then Christmas Day is less stressful with the kids and we have pizza and chips.”
Neil Goodwin tweeted: “Leaving a Xmas Eve present on the step from Santa for our son. We will do this again on Saturday night. He’s 25.”
Andrea Wilson added: “Hot pork sandwiches on Christmas Eve has been our family tradition for many years – if we were to even think about stopping our children would be up in arms! They are 20 and 23! My parents and sister in the Midlands will be doing theirs and we’ll be doing ours in Norfolk!”
Good Morning Britain airs weekdays on ITV at 9am
Source link