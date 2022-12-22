Kate Garraway forced to clarify Christmas joke on GMB

There’s just three days until Christmas Day and the Good Morning Britain hosts wanted to know how viewers would be celebrating. Unfortunately, Kate Garraway left bosses in the gallery horrified when she revealed what she plans to do with her washing up over the festive period and she had to clarify she was joking.

Ben began: “We’re talking traditions today. What are those traditions that you maintain in your household?

“Very few people sing carols door to door now Kate?”

“I know,” his co-hsot replied. “And do you know, a lot of people say the last time they sung a Christmas carol was in primary school. Isn’t that a shame?”

Ben agreed it was a “long time ago” as Kate joked it was longer for her.

READ MORE: The Traitors viewers left raging as ‘spoiler’ exposed on Lorraine