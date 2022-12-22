Kate Middleton dazzles wearing £574 embellished jacket in new





Kate Middleton, 40, attended the “Together at Christmas” carol concert on December 15, which she helped to organise for the second year in a row. The ITV special will air on Christmas Eve, and the Princess of Wales has excited fans once again with a newly released promotional photograph.

Kate posed inside Westminster Abbey for a photograph to promote the concert in the hope that lots of royal fans tune in on Christmas Eve. In the picture taken at Westminster Abbey, the Princess stands in front of a decorated Christmas tree, wearing a Self-Portrait “Sequin Crystal Bead Embellished Knit Cropped Cardigan”. The description for this orange and black cardigan says: “Self-Portrait presents this knitted cardigan, executed in a cropped silhouette with contrasting trims and pocket detailing. “Accented with sequins and buttons adorned with crystal and beads to add that extra dazzle, this piece makes for a sophisticated addition to your wardrobe.” READ MORE: Princess Charlene is a ‘permissive parent’ unlike ‘authoritarian’ Kate

This embellished jacket costs $690, or roughly £574 in British Sterling. The photograph is cropped from the waist down, so it is unclear what Kate wore underneath the jacket. However, this jacket does come with a matching embellished orange and black skirt – the Self-Portrait "Sequin Crystal Bead Embellished High Waist Knit Mini Skirt", which Kate potentially could have worn. The description for this item says: "Elevate your seasonal ensembles with a touch of dazzle, Self-Portrait presents this mini skirt, adorned with sequins and crystals to captivate.

The description which accompanied the new photograph of Kate says: “The Princess of Wales has recorded a special introduction for Royal Carols: Together At Christmas, the broadcast of her second carol service at Westminster Abbey which will air on Christmas Eve on ITV. “The message was recorded last Wednesday (December 14) during a visit to the Abbey by the Princess amidst the final preparations for the service.” The description for the festive programme says: “HRH The Princess of Wales hosts a special Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey. Attended by HM The King, this year’s service will pay tribute to HM Queen Elizabeth II. “The Princess of Wales returns to Westminster Abbey to host a special Christmas carol service recorded on Thursday, December 15, to recognise the selfless efforts of individuals, families and communities across the UK, and highlight the remarkable impact that coming together to support others can have for us all.

“The Princess of Wales will be joined by their Majesties The King and The Queen Consort, His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales, and other Members of the Royal Family. “Spearheaded by The Princess of Wales, and supported by The Royal Foundation, the service will recognise the selfless efforts of individuals, families and communities across the UK, and celebrate and showcase the joy that human connection and togetherness can bring. “This year’s carol service is dedicated to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and the values Her Majesty demonstrated throughout her life, including duty, empathy, faith, service, kindness, compassion and support for others. “These principles are shared and personified by the inspirational guests who have been invited to the Abbey in recognition of their tireless work to help and care for those around them.”