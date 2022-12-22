Kate Middleton labelled ‘perfectly perfect’ by uncle after Sussex …





Kate Middleton has been defended by her uncle following attacks made by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in their recent Netflix miniseries. Gary Goldsmith told Dan Wootton that the Princess of Wales was “borderline perfectly perfect” and a “very very classy” lady.

Asked about his reaction to the series, Mr Goldsmith admitted that he found the Sussexes interview with Oprah Winfrey last year “quit dark” after things became “personal”. The recruitment consultant admitted that he had a “hissy fit” on social media but couldn’t stand a “bad word” being said about his niece. He said: “When it became so personal following the Oprah interview. “It was just quite dark and I just thought the whole thing was becoming untenable.

“I had a bit of a hissy fit on social media and as result of that people were asking questions. “I think it just got to that point where there over there. There taking potshots at us as a nation. “The Royal Family which I love and then my niece. “I just didn’t want anyone to have a bad world said about my niece because she is borderly perfectly perfect.” READ MORE: Meghan and Harry branded ‘two juveniles’ by US politician

“I think she’s melted into a role and she takes her role and responsibility and that sense of privilege incredibly seriously. “And it’s family, monarchy. It’s very difficult to express anything without using superlatives when it comes to Kate. “From tomboy to princess, it has been a fairytale. If you were to meet her you’d feel instantly special. “And if there is anything common about her it might be that common touch. “Where she can just beam at you just melt. She’s a very very classy lady.”