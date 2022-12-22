Kate Middleton ‘not expected’ to wear uniform at Trooping the Colour

Kate Middleton is not expected to wear military uniform or ride horseback at King Charles’ Trooping the Colour, reports have claimed. The 40-year-old mother-of-three does instead look set to join Queen Consort Camilla, 75, in travelling to the event via carriage.

It has been announced that both King Charles and Prince William will ride on horseback during the display, according to the Mirror.

The event will be held on June 17 and comes after the 74-year-old monarch handed out different military patronages to senior members of the Royal Family.

The reports come after the Princess replaced her husband Prince William as honorary Colonel of the Micks.

The Duke of Cornwall, also 40, took on the role shortly before the couple tied the knot in 2011.

