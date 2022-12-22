Categories
Keep Your Pets Safe This Holiday Season


The holiday season is upon us, which marks the official start of winter in the United States. A few notable reindeer will brave the frigid conditions on the night of December 24th, but all animals without magical powers need to be kept safe from the incoming cold weather. The Christmas season is all about giving, and you’ll need to remember to give your pets the best possible care during the potentially dangerous winter months ahead.

It’s a common misconception that dogs and cats are more resistant than people to cold weather because of their fur. Like people, animals are susceptible to frostbite and hypothermia. Exposure to winter’s dry, cold air and chilly rain, sleet and snow can cause chapped paws and itchy, flaking skin for your pets. Many animals also become lost in the winter because snow and ice can hide recognizable scents that might normally help your pet find his/her way back home.



