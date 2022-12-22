Kim Wilde, 62, confirms split from husband Hal Fowler after 25

Kim first rose to fame in 1981, when she released her song Kids In America, which became an instant hit.

Her blow-dried blonde mullet sparked a craze with teen girls across the country and she soon became a household name.

The star comes from British musical royalty, with her father Marty Wilde, 83, also enjoying success as a popular singer.

He was among the first in the UK to embrace rock and roll with a numer of hits throughout the ’50s and ’60s, including the song Teenager In Love.