Kimball Library News

ATKINSON —We have many creative events for children scheduled between December 27 – 31. Many of them are drop-in so you can come when you can and leave when you must. Please check our event calendar online or in person for details.

HISTORY AND MYSTERY: A Genealogy Starter Guide: Start out the New Year researching your ancestors right here at Kimball Library on Thurs., January 12 at 6 p.m. with Erin Moulton. Registration is required and can be found on the event calendar.

Are you interested in family history? Do you have a family mystery? Do you spend a lot of time in graveyards wondering about the names behind the stones? Then you just might be a genealogy enthusiast! Genealogy is the exploration of ancestral lines and can be done through countless records, resources and artifacts. Join us as we discuss methods for research planning that will make you an active participant in your own ancestral journey.

Erin E. Moulton writes books and tracks dead people. Erin is the author of ‘Flutter’, ‘Tracing Stars’, ‘Chasing the Milky Way’ and ‘Keepers of the Labyrinth’. In addition to her creative pursuits, Erin has over 12 years of experience tracking down interesting real-life questions at the reference desk as is a librarian and genealogist.

NH BOATING SAFETY COURSES: The following NH Boating 2023 Safety Courses will be held at the Kimball Library on the following dates: February 14 and 16; March 14 and 16; April 4 and 6; May 9 and 11.

The New Hampshire Classroom Course covers a variety of topics including boat navigation, boating safety equipment, invasive aquatic species and laws and rules. This instructor-led class incorporates a range of learning methods consisting of lecture, videos, and student discussion. *Individuals must attend both evening classes.

Certification Cards: Upon successful completion of the course, students will leave with a boating certificate which is valid for 45 days. The permanent certificate card will be automatically mailed to the address entered at the time of registration.

Who Needs Boating Education? Everyone 16 years of age and older who operates a motorboat with over 25 horsepower on New Hampshire waters must have a valid boating education certificate.

Age Requirements: Students may register and take the course at 15 years old, although a boating education certificate will not be issued until their 16th birthday.

Special Accommodations: Individuals with disabilities may request reasonable accommodations by contacting the New Hampshire Marine Patrol at 603-293-2037 option #1. Please allow a minimum of 30 days advance notice for the department to arrange a course and requested accommodations. Individuals can also connect with the New Hampshire Relay Service or TDD at 1-800-735-2964.

For requirements and to register, visit https://register-ed.com/programs/newhampshire/174.

1000 BOOKS BEFORE KINDERGARTEN: If your child has not yet graduated from kindergarten, this incentive program is just for you! Register your children for 1000 Books Before Kindergarten so they can be a literary superstar! Children from birth through kindergarten graduation are eligible to be part of this program. For every 100 books that are read to them, they move up a level. There are prizes and sticker incentives along the way. It’s time to get started!

Visit Kimball Library in person to register your children and begin the process. You’ll be on your way to developing a life-long reader and fostering educational success!

DECEMBER HOLIDAY HOURS: The Kimball Library will be closed on Sat., December 24 and Mon., December 26th. Please note that Libby, Kanopy, and Hoopla are open 24/7 with a Kimball Library card in good standing. We wish you all a joyous and peaceful holiday season.

