King Charles to ‘leave door ajar’ for Harry and Meghan at coronation

The Duke and Dutchess of Sussex are expected to receive an invite to The King’s coronation next year, despite all the claims thrown at the monarchy in the couple’s controversial Netflix documentary. Although invites have not been officially sent out yet, Charles has opened his arms to the embittered pair and said they are welcome to come, insiders reportedly told the Daily Mail.

Insiders told the publication that with less than five months until the Coronation on May 6, King Charles III is determined to avoid being side-tracked by all the family drama. The King is reportedly hurt by all the criticism of the family in the documentary but has not given up hope on the two of the and doesn’t want to strip their titles.

One source said: “Harry is his son and His Majesty will always love him. While things are difficult at the moment, the door will always be left ajar.”

In the last three episodes of the couple’s documentary, Meghan & Harry, all sorts of claims were made about Charles and other senior Royals. Harry even accused his father of being a liar when they met at Sandringham to discuss details about the couple’s future in January 2020.

He said: “It was terrifying to have my brother scream and shout at me and my father say things that just simply weren’t true and my grandmother quietly sit there and sort of take it all in.”

READ MORE: Queen Elizabeth II memorial vandalised as yobs condemned for ‘abhorrent’ rampage