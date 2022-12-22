Klopp fumes at Liverpool players over ‘unnecessary’ Man City





Jurgen Klopp has criticised the defending of his Liverpool team in their Carabao Cup defeat to Manchester City. The holders suffered a 3-2 loss at the Etihad to exit the competition at the fourth round.

There was no hangover from the World Cup in a hugely enjoyable match for the neutrals. City took the lead early on through none other than Erling Haaland. Liverpool were unable to prevent a cross coming in from the left and the Norwegian superstar poked powerfully home. The visitors bounced back through a smart Fabio Carvalho finish despite City dominating the early stages. The game was level at the break but there was a rapid start to the second half. City were back ahead less than two minutes in after a sublime touch from Riyad Mahrez set himself up for a delightful goal. READ MORE: Arteta gives Ben White update as Arsenal ‘do everything’ to support ace

But almost before City fans had stopped celebrating, Liverpool were level after Mohamed Salah was provided with an open goal by Darwin Nunez. Klopp’s side were made to pay for a number of key chances missed, especially from Nunez. Kevin de Bruyne was at his sumptuous best and set up Nathan Ake for what turned out to be the winner. The Netherlands international was left free at the back post to head home after a short corner. Klopp was less than impressed with how his side defended for all three of City’s goals, but especially Ake’s. Klopp told Sky Sports: “It was the first shot [after half-time] or whatever, so it was pretty quick that they scored the second goal, which was world class from Riyad but before that we could have done completely different. “I liked a lot of things, apart from the first 15 minutes but that’s fine against City if you have to change and adapt. The goals we conceded were all completely unnecessary. When you see the third goal… We changed before, not directly before, but it gave a bit of new organisation. DON’T MISS

England vs France referee was ‘punishment’ as FIFA suspicion raised

‘Something is not right’ – Evra shares Man Utd concerns due to Garnacho

Ronaldo ‘to sign seven-year contract imminently’ with Al-Nassr and Saudi Arabia

“But nobody watched the ball in that moment and that’s not possible. They played a short corner. “Yes Nat [Phillips], we all expect him to win that and to get a bit of a header, but behind him was absolutely nobody apart from two City players. So again, the goals we conceded were completely unnecessary. “The rest was a difficult game, in a lot of parts for both teams we had good spells, could have scored more goals as well. It’s a result we have to live with now and that’s it.” Want the latest Premier League news as we publish it on Express Sport? Join our new Facebook group by clicking here