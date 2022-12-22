Klopp has dilemmas involving four Liverpool stars for Man City

Jordan Henderson

Along with Van Dijk, Klopp was hardly convincing when discussing the chances of Henderson pulling on the red jersey against City, simply saying ‘We’ll see’. The midfielder started on the periphery at the World Cup but he worked his way into Gareth Southgate’s starting XI, playing most of the quarter-final defeat to France.

Although he has been back in training for several days, it would be something of a surprise to see Klopp select him against the Sky Blues. Trent Alexander-Arnold is in a similar position having also been in Qatar with the Three Lions, but his lack of minutes could give him a better chance of starting.