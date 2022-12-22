Koons enjoys evoking memories, happiness with music

NORTHUMBERLAND — Sometimes the best way to enjoy Christmas is by kicking back with friends and enjoying music sung by a longtime favorite who knows the tunes that bring smiles to people’s faces.

Ricky Koons will perform Friday at 7 p.m. in the front bar at the Front Street Station.

Koons has been performing at Front Street Station for at least 10 years, sometimes solo and sometimes as part of the duo, Ricky and Harv.

“He’s really good with the crowd,” said Jay Seidel Jr., owner of Front Street Station. “He interacts with them.”

Koons plays a mix of pop and classic rock from the 60s and 70s. He listed groups like The Beatles, America and the Eagles as an example of the covers he does. He noted that when he plays at senior facilities he has the unique opportunity to see the effect music can have on individuals.

“You just see people … their eyes light up when you play certain songs. They bring back memories,” Koons said. “Music gets into places that other things can’t seem to do.”

He recalled performing when an older couple got up and danced to the slow songs. When they sat back down, both of them were wiping at their eyes.

“That’s a memory I’ll remember forever,” he said.

“He’s a very likeable guy, and he really can hit all those high notes,” Seidel said. “He’s one of the best.”

The evening will focus on customer appreciation, with wings, egg nog, lulu paste and the regular Front Street menu.

“People seem like they’re happier around Christmas time,” Koons said. “It can be a stressful season, but when they get together they seem like they’re happier. I just wish Christmas was more about happy feelings and spending time with people, not about money.”

For more information, visit “Front Street Station” on Facebook.

Cindy O. Herman lives in Snyder County. Email comments to her at CindyOHerman@gmail.com