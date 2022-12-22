Lady C blasts Prince Harry for ‘attacking’ Queen’s legacy





Lady Colin Campbell has blasted Prince Harry and Meghan for “attacking” Queen’s legacy as the couple spoke about their departure from the Royal Family in the Netflix series. Mr Wootton questioned the royal author: “Lady C, can we talk about the actual claim from Prince Harry because it’s so despicable to me that he is now trying to undermine the late Queen.”

She answered: “She was in the driving seat. She is the person who made the decision. “She was the one who threw Lord Lyon King of Arms because he is the person who announced that Harry can’t be half in and half out. “Lord Lyon is one of the leading courtiers and he is not the man in grey suit. If he was in a position to do it, you can depend on it, he got this directive from the Queen herself. “And for Harry to pretend otherwise, he maybe kidding himself but he is not kidding anybody else and I don’t think he is kidding himself.

“I think he and Meghan have embarked upon a dangerous, damaging territory which they both know is going to damage the monarchy and they hope it’s going to boost them with Americans. “There is awfully strong underlying, undercurrent to all of this which is that it is politically motivated so that they can gather great influence and make more money.” In the final episodes of the Netflix documentary, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex detailed the breakdown of their relationship with the Royal Family. Prince Harry said he initially asked for a “half in, half out” arrangement, where Harry and Meghan would have their own jobs but still work in support of the Queen, during a crunch family meeting. READ MORE: Beatrice ‘gave Harry and Meghan the nod to film at Queen’s cottage’

He said on the show: “But it became very clear very quickly that that goal was not up for discussion or debate. He said: “It was terrifying to have my brother scream and shout at me, and my father say things that just simply weren’t true, and my grandmother quietly sit there and take it all in,” while recalling the conversations with Prince William, then-Prince Charles, and Queen Elizabeth II. He said: “But you have to understand that from the family’s perspectives, especially from hers, there are ways of doing things. “And her ultimate mission and goal, responsibility, is the institution … she’s going to go on the advice that she’s given.” DON’T MISS:

The GB news host then questioned Lady about the “devastating” impact Harry and Meghan’s departure had on the health of the ailing Queen. He asked if it is wrong for the couple to claim “no responsibility” of the damage they caused the Queen. Lady C said: “So, they were attacking her legacy, they were attacking her life’s work and they were trying to negate it and infact this series was done with a possibility that she would be alive.” Express.co.uk has reached out to the Sussexes for a comment.