Law and Order’s Benson faces life-threatening case after Rollins

If the gang is hot on her trail, she may have to go into hiding for some time and let her colleagues take the lead, meaning fans could see much less of Benson going forward.

The iconic TV detective probably isn’t going anywhere for now, but this could be the perfect way to let Mariska enjoy some downtime while the new cast proves themselves.

Thankfully, even without Benson’s involvement, there’s still plenty of Law and Order to look forward to as both Organized Crime and the flagship will also be starting back up in January.

Law and Order: SVU season 24 continues Thursday, January 5 on NBC in the USA. A UK release date is yet to be announced.