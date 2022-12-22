Categories US Lawmaker’s venture aims to lure 1,000 Web3 businesses to Hong Post author By Google News Post date December 22, 2022 No Comments on Lawmaker’s venture aims to lure 1,000 Web3 businesses to Hong Lawmaker’s venture aims to lure 1,000 Web3 businesses to Hong Kong South China Morning Post Source link Share this:TweetPrintTelegram Related Tags aims, Businesses, G-Rocket, Hong, Johnny Ng Kit-chong, lawmakers, lure, Start Ups, venture, Web3 By Google News GoogleNews is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines. View Archive → ← Tata defence unit arms itself for bigger slice of Indian market → The weather outside is frightful — and it’s about to get worse in Leave a Reply Cancel replyYou must be logged in to post a comment. This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.