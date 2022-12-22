Lionesses’ Mary Earps hailed for ‘brilliant’ Sky Sports TV debut

England goalkeeper Mary Earps has been widely hailed for her punditry on Sky Sports for Thursday’s Carabao Cup last-16 clash between Manchester City and Liverpool. One of the summer’s Lionesses heroines swapped the gloves for the TV camera at the Etihad Stadium as Man City dumped the holders out with a 3-2 win.

Kevin De Bruyne bounced back from World Cup disappointment with a sensational display, supplying two sublime assists for Erling Haaland and Nathan Ake on either side of Riyad Mahrez’s superb touch and finish. Fabio Carvalho and Mohamed Salah equalised twice for Liverpool, but it wasn’t enough as both sides resumed their seasons with a bang.

Earps joined Micah Richards, Jamie Carragher and Mark Chapman in the Sky studio to cover the mammoth clash. It marked the latest highlight of an incredible 24 hours, during which she was named in the BBC Sports Personality of the Year’s Team of the Year and placed 48th in The Guardian’s best female footballers of 2022 list.

And she impressed viewers with her insight, analysis and calmness in a new setting before, during and after Man City’s triumph. Many took to social media to send the Manchester United stopper messages of support and praise for her performance before whisking away to complete the Carabao Cup quarter-final draw.

