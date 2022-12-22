Local Event: Virtual Program: Irish Genealogy

Genealogist
Dave Miller will be discussing how to research your Irish ancestors,
first researching and organizing information from American and Canadian
records then researching records from Ireland’s libraries and archives.
This will be of great help whether you are just starting your Irish
research or planning to take a genealogy trip to Ireland.
*This program is brought to you courtesy of the Genealogy Collective and is sponsored by the Bayville Library.
Questions? Email: lwen@glencovelibrary.org
