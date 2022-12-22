Luke Grimes Says Co-Star Kevin Costner Shows Off This Talent

Yellowstone is currently one of the hottest shows on TV, so much so that it’s adored by Queer Eye stars and the trailer for the fifth season got Marvel-like numbers when it first premiered. Now, the Paramount original has finally returned and, prior to the season premiere, star Luke Grimes (aka Kayce Dutton) revealed what talent his co-star, Kevin Costner (John Dutton III), shows off behind the scenes of the show.

For those who are unaware, Costner is not only a skilled actor, but also quite the talented musician, and it turns out the Bodyguard star likes to play his guitar for castmates on set. Grimes revealed this tidbit while chatting with the New York Post about his legendary co-star.

“[Kevin] always wants you to come hang out at his trailer down by this creek,” he said. “He’s got a fire pit, and he’s a musician, so he’s always got a guitar around and won’t hesitate to play you a song. He does a really good job of taking the pressure off what a huge icon he is.”

Paramount

Grimes plays Costner’s son on the show, and it turns out that he orchestrated a special meeting with Costner and his real-life father.

“I took [my dad] to the set a couple of times, him and my mom, and they got to meet Kevin and [creator Taylor Sheridan],” Grimes told the Post. “It was really special to do something [my dad] was so proud of. I’m so glad he got to see me realize a dream in that way.”

Costner’s on-set performances resonated even more with Grimes because the Fifty Shades of Grey actor has his own love of music.

The 38-year-old star is finishing up recording his first album, and he talked with the New York Post about how the country recording came to be, saying that things progressed very rapidly. “I was writing some stuff, singing it into my iPhone, and sent it to a few friends,” Grimes revealed. “One thing led to another, and I get a phone call from this great music manager, and he says, ‘Do you really want to try this?’ And I said, ‘Well, why wouldn’t I?’—not really thinking much of it. Now here I am signed with Universal Nashville, I’ve got a record deal, and I have a show booked!”

Story continues

Paramount

The way things are headed, maybe we’ll get a surprise musical episode of Yellowstone.

Want all the latest entertainment news sent right to your inbox? Click here.

Does the ‘Yellowstone’ Cast Look Familiar? Here’s Where You’ve Seen Them Before